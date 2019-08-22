PALMETTOPREPS: We wanted to get a good feel for your team this year as far as what you lost, what you're returning.



NELSON: My whole philosophy this year is: finish. We want to focus on finishing everything we do. We lost five games last year by a single score. This year's team is more together as far as playing together, more team camaraderie. Very young, very talented though. We've got some hardworking kids doing a good job.

Defensive line, offensive line, that's our strength on both sides of the ball. We've brought back three offensive linemen from last year's team which is a plus. We're playing a 3-4 defense and brought back our nose guard and a defensive end. We also brought back a linebacker, Derrick Prince, he has an opportunity to be a Division I ball player.

We have a guy in the secondary named Montrell White. I'm excited about Parris Lowery, he's a 2021 defensive lineman. He's not the tallest, about 6-foot, 260. This kid can play and has the academics to back him up.

Offensively, we're going to be relying a good bit on the run game. We have about three backs we feel good about, all underclassmen. Tony Raymond moved from the defensive side of the ball. Jaice Calderon, he's a sophomore, and TyJuan Wiley. Those three are going to be heavily relied upon. We are led by three seniors on the offensive line, Kalus Benjamin, Charles Grant, and Christopher Barfield. They all started and saw significant time last year.That's the strength of our team right now, those guys.



PALMETTOPREPS: Schematically or philosophically, anything you're looking to do differently this year that maybe you have not in the past?



NELSON: Offensively, we are not going to be as much pass-heavy as we've been the last couple years. We have been feeling good about the three backs we have in the run game.



We feel good about the defensive line. We have two good kickers and a good punter.



PALMETTOPREPS: When you look at your region, not to ask you to project, but could you speak to the challenges of navigating through it?



NELSON: It's a very competitive conference, but at the same time, we like our chances versus anyone. Last year, AC Flora won the conference and we came up short by one point to us. Dreher got us by five points. All of them are well-coached and athletic. Every team in the conference lost some guys from last year's team. I feel like it's up in the air. The guys that get out there and play the best, win the turnover margin, that's who will win.





