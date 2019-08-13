In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com speaks with Byrnes Rebels head football coach Reggie Shaw and poses three questions about his 2019 squad.

PALMETTOPREPS: For you, this offseason and now in the preseason, what were your points of emphasis for your staff and players that you wanted to accomplish before game one?

SHAW: I think it always goes back to culture. You're constantly trying to build that team-first, "we over me", trying to give them opportunities outside of football. The last two years, I think we've completed over 600 service hours in the community. That's important to get outside and serve people that really can't do anything for you. It's easy to do something for folks when you're going to get something reciprocated.

The weight room, continuing to get bigger and stronger. There's been an emphasis on our linemen. Our first scrimmage, we were able to run the ball with authority. We want to be able to run it when we want to run it and throw it when we want to throw it. Continue to evolve; the coaches have evaluated our talent and tried to match our schemes up.

We've totally overhauled our special teams and how we installed them, how we practiced. Felt like that was a deficiency last year and really pleased with it. Billy Anderson has taken over special teams and done a nice job.

PALMETTOPREPS: You have a lot of talent there and a lot of players going on to play at the next level. Who are the guys you're counting on to be your leaders?



SHAW: I think you start with an unsung hero, Kris Byrd, he's a tight end that will play both ways this year (linebacker). He's one of those kids who's blue-collar, comes to work every day. You look across the way and his twin brother, Josh, is just an animal at d-end. These guys don't miss workouts, they're the kind of guys who work full-time jobs all year to support their families. They lead by example. Old-school, not many kids do that any more.

Rahjai Harris is a vocal guy on offense for us at running back. Our quarterback's got to be a leader, we've challenged them to step up and lead. We've got a battle going on between Lawrence Scott and Brayden Blackmon right now. I've encouraged our offensive line to lead. Chuck Strickland is kind of the senior leader over there, doing a good job with that role.



Defensively, Buddy Mack in the defensive backfield, Quintin Talley is another blue-collar mindset guy who just comes to work every day.

PALMETTOPREPS: Looking over your schedule, some challenging games ahead and you guys are going to challenge those teams as well. How do you break down the schedule?



SHAW: It's typical Region 2, man, it's the SEC West. Every week you better come to play. Obviously, Gaffney's probably the team to beat. Dorman is Dorman, they're one of the most fundamentally sound, well-coached teams and they're going to be ready to play every time you line up. You also better be awake for Boiling Springs and Spartanburg, they're great talent and well-coached. Mauldin is going catch some people by surprise, a great team that's getting after it. Coach Cabaniss is doing a great job over there. Question marks at Hillcrest, great talent, a new coach, not sure what to expect there. Every week, you better be ready to play or you'll get beat.





