PALMETTOPREPS: As far as preseason concerns or questions you needed to get answered, what were those and where are you now on them?



REYNOLDS: Overall, we just want to be a more disciplined football team this year. We lost a number of very close games last year that mainly, a lot of times, had to do with self-inflicted wounds. By not being a very disciplined team, coughing the ball up in important situations, having touchdowns called back for penalties, very impactful mistakes. We just need to practice more disciplined and be more disciplined in the games so we don't get ourselves into situations that we don't want to be in at the end of the game, where it's a one score game and we don't have any time left.

That involves some other goals and encompasses some other things at the same time. We want to take better care of the ball and take it away more. We did not take the ball away as much as we could have or should have last year, so we're doing our best to preach creating turnovers to our defense this year.

We have to do better at stopping the run. I think our guys being a little older and stronger is going to help out this year.



PALMETTOPREPS: Offensively and defensively, in terms of some individual guys you're counting on, are there any guys you're counting on to be your alpha type guys?



REYNOLDS: Will Taylor took over for us at quarterback last year about halfway through the year and showed a lot of ability and did a great job. We're looking to him to develop more as a quarterback, obviously he's a great running threat. He's really improved at throwing and is going to be a true dual-threat this year.

Jeremiah Ullah came to us last year a little bit late, took a while for him to learn the system. Now that he's been with us a while, he's set to go and he's put up some really huge weight room numbers. His quickness, speed, and strength are top notch and we're looking for him to get a lot of yards for us at the running back position. We've moved Willie Reed-Simmons out to the slot position, taking over for Ryan Fleming. He's shown a lot of ability this summer. We're really excited about Davis Holt, who sat behind Benjamin Satcher last year. Davis waited his turn and as a rising junior, he's shown he's going to be a go-to receiver for us.

Jackson Boyd, coming into his senior year as a linebacker, really knows the defense inside and out and does a great job on the field communicating for us and making plays. We moved Jay Reese from d-end to linebacker inside, so we added some size inside. We return both of our outside linebackers from last year, Will Owens and Grayden Davis.

Coleman Bennett came to us from Chapin this summer and he's been a great addition at d-end. We're looking really solid at corner with Prescott Jefferson and a rising sophomore with a lot of ability named Joshua Plush. We have a lot of speed on the corners. We're feeling optimistic about our defense as long as we can do a better job of taking the ball away on a more consistent basis.



PALMETTOPREPS: Looking at the schedule this year, how challenging is it?



REYNOLDS: In our league, every game counts. The season's like one big playoff. You don't have a ton of out of conference games. From the get go, every snap, every game, the final score matters. We have to get out of the gate quickly this year. We're hoping to get out to a fast start, we see some of our tougher teams early.



*** 2019 Ben Lippen Football Schedule ***



