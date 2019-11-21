The top 50 SC high school basketball players - 2020 class (20-11)
In this PalmettoPreps.com feature, we count down the top South Carolina high school basketball players for the class of 2020.
In this edition, we reveal #20-11 in the countdown.
Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com? See a special deal for 75 percent off your first year, support our work, and get access to all our content!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news