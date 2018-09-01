Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-01 06:21:16 -0500') }} football Edit

The SC High School Football Scoreboard

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Publisher

PalmettoPreps.com brings you high school scores from across the state (Thursday and Friday), powered by SCSportsSource.

***

THURSDAY (8-30-18)

Lancaster 42 - Fort Mill 14

Cheraw 34 – Chesterfield 20

A.C. Flora 45 – Columbia 12

Fox Creek 33 – C.A. Johnson 6

FRIDAY (8-31-18)

Don Bosco Prep, NJ 22 - Byrnes 17

Augusta Christian 34 - Calhoun Falls 0

Wagener-Salley 58 - Eau Claire 6

First Baptist 70 - Wilson Hall 3

Pickens 18 - Liberty 0

Hartsville 35 - Camden 21

Dillon 40 - Latta 0

Walhalla 10 - Landrum 7

Sumter 34 - Conway 10

Myrtle Beach 42 - Laurens 6

Laurence Manning 48 - Florence Christian 6

North Myrtle Beach 35 - West Brunswick, NC 10

Carolina Forest 40 - Colleton County 14

Chesnee 42 - Blue Ridge 7

Hemingway 28 - Johnsonville 14

Abbeville 52 - Emerald 17

Chester 36 - Rock Hill 14

TL Hanna 41 - Royal Imperial Collegiate of Canada 7

Wren 69 - Powdersville 7

Hillcrest 27 - Woodmont 0

James Island 28 - Bishop England 6

Cardinal Newman 20 - Heathwood Hall 8

North Augusta 31 - Grovetown, GA 6

River Bluff 65 - Pelion 6

Berkeley 46 - West Ashley 7

Porter-Gaud 27 - Pinewood Prep 0

Lexington 21 - Gilbert 14

Broome 42 - Clinton 7

Westwood 40 - Lower Richland 12

Carvers Bay 46 - Georgetown 0

Greenwood Christian 42 - Northside Christian Academy 0

Travelers Rest 49 - Ware Shoals 0

Wardlaw Academy 62 - Palmetto Christian Academy 8

Woodruff 28 - Southside Christian 27

John Paul II 27 - St. Andrew's 27 (FINAL/OT), John Paul declared the winner as St. Andrew's didn't come out for the overtime period citing injuries.

Airport 21 - Swansea 20

Mauldin 51 - JL Mann 0

Aynor 24 - Green Sea Floyds 16

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 35 - Lake Marion 0

Richland Northeast 21 - Crestwood 20

Lee Central 14 - Timmonsville 12

South Florence 27 - Wilson 26

Great Falls 26 - Lewisville 22

Belton-Honea Path 25 - Greenville 24

Chapman 56 - Boiling Springs 28

Palmetto 31 - Pendleton 21

Barnwell 21, Silver Bluff 14

Blythewood 42 - Fairfield-Central 22

Lake City 32 - Kingstree 21

Saluda 49 - Mid-Carolina 7

Spring Valley 49 - Brookland-Cayce 35

St. Joseph's 47 - Anderson Cavaliers 12

Andrews 48 - Waccamaw 6

Phillip Simmons 45 - Charleston Charter 8

Jefferson Davis Academy 78 - Patrick Henry Academy 52

Dreher 28 - Gray Collegiate 24

Beaufort 21 - Effingham, GA 13

Hammond 42 - Ben Lippen 7

Berea 21, Carolina 20

Andrew Jackson 37 - Blacksburg 8

Carolina Academy 48 - Williamsburg Academy 20

Christ Church 48 - West-Oak 27

South Aiken 14 - Strom Thurmond 0

Thomas Heyward Academy 23 - Colleton Prep 14

Faith Ridge 68 - Richard Winn Academy 66

Ninety-Six 45 - Crescent 33

Lamar 26 - Darlington 0

Dutch Fork 58 - Irmo 0 (FINAL), game called due to a disturbance at the stadium

Wade Hampton (H) 41 - Estill 0

Fort Dorchester 31 - Viera, FL 28

Summerville 36 - Goose Creek 0

May River 27 - Whale Branch 7

Asheville School, NC 42 - Greenville HomeSchool 0

Greenwood 35 - Aiken 21

Greer 48 - Westside 14

Hanahan 37 - Woodland 12

Indian Land 14 - York 9

Laney, GA 40 - McCormick 0

Lakewood 27 - Manning 26

Newberry 41 - Batesburg-Leesville 39

Calhoun County 48 - North Charleston 8

Dorman 35 - Northwestern 24

Bethesda Academy 56 - Northwood Academy 0

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 44 - C.E. Murray 16

Marlboro County 41 - Scotland County, NC 25

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28 - Scott's Branch 0

Daniel 51 - Seneca 14

South Columbus, NC 41 - Loris 14

South Pointe 60 - Nation Ford 14

Southside 56 - Riverside 6

Archer, GA 51 - Spartanburg 17

Trinity-Byrnes 42 - Thomas Sumter Academy 7

Gaffney 34 - Union County 7

Eastside 27 - Wade Hampton (G) 21

Wando 52 - Stall 13

Ridge Spring-Monetta 38 - Whitmire 6

Hilton Head 27 - Battery Creek 6

St. John's 18 - Garrett Academy 6

Denmark-Olar 28 - Branchville 13

Baptist Hill 60 - Burke 6

Clarendon Hall 46 - Holly Hill Academy 0

Robert E. Lee Academy 28 - Dillon Christian 7

Pee Dee Academy 49 - Dorchester Academy 40

Hunter Huss, NC 21 - Clover 14

White Knoll 49 - Keenan 20

Mullins 52 - Marion 34

Lake View 54 - South Robeson, NC 6

Beaufort Academy 58 - Laurens Academy 0

Bluffton 35 - Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12

Blackville-Hilda 16 - Allendale-Fairfax 13

Ashley Ridge 21 - Stratford 6

Andrew Jackson Academy 68 - Calhoun Academy 23

Dixie 38 - Carolina Christian Cavaliers 6

Tri-Academy 50 - Cathedral Academy 22

Central 45 - Forest Hills, NC 40

Timberland 47 - Cross 0

Bethune-Bowman 42 - North 0

North Central 61 - McBee 13

Spartanburg Christian 26 - Oakbrook Prep 6

St. John's Christian 44 - W.W. King 0

***(Scores provided by SCSportsSource)

