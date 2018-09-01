The SC High School Football Scoreboard
PalmettoPreps.com brings you high school scores from across the state (Thursday and Friday), powered by SCSportsSource.
***
THURSDAY (8-30-18)
Lancaster 42 - Fort Mill 14
Cheraw 34 – Chesterfield 20
A.C. Flora 45 – Columbia 12
Fox Creek 33 – C.A. Johnson 6
FRIDAY (8-31-18)
Don Bosco Prep, NJ 22 - Byrnes 17
Augusta Christian 34 - Calhoun Falls 0
Wagener-Salley 58 - Eau Claire 6
First Baptist 70 - Wilson Hall 3
Pickens 18 - Liberty 0
Hartsville 35 - Camden 21
Dillon 40 - Latta 0
Walhalla 10 - Landrum 7
Sumter 34 - Conway 10
Myrtle Beach 42 - Laurens 6
Laurence Manning 48 - Florence Christian 6
North Myrtle Beach 35 - West Brunswick, NC 10
Carolina Forest 40 - Colleton County 14
Chesnee 42 - Blue Ridge 7
Hemingway 28 - Johnsonville 14
Abbeville 52 - Emerald 17
Chester 36 - Rock Hill 14
TL Hanna 41 - Royal Imperial Collegiate of Canada 7
Wren 69 - Powdersville 7
Hillcrest 27 - Woodmont 0
James Island 28 - Bishop England 6
Cardinal Newman 20 - Heathwood Hall 8
North Augusta 31 - Grovetown, GA 6
River Bluff 65 - Pelion 6
Berkeley 46 - West Ashley 7
Porter-Gaud 27 - Pinewood Prep 0
Lexington 21 - Gilbert 14
Broome 42 - Clinton 7
Westwood 40 - Lower Richland 12
Carvers Bay 46 - Georgetown 0
Greenwood Christian 42 - Northside Christian Academy 0
Travelers Rest 49 - Ware Shoals 0
Wardlaw Academy 62 - Palmetto Christian Academy 8
Woodruff 28 - Southside Christian 27
John Paul II 27 - St. Andrew's 27 (FINAL/OT), John Paul declared the winner as St. Andrew's didn't come out for the overtime period citing injuries.
Airport 21 - Swansea 20
Mauldin 51 - JL Mann 0
Aynor 24 - Green Sea Floyds 16
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 35 - Lake Marion 0
Richland Northeast 21 - Crestwood 20
Lee Central 14 - Timmonsville 12
South Florence 27 - Wilson 26
Great Falls 26 - Lewisville 22
Belton-Honea Path 25 - Greenville 24
Chapman 56 - Boiling Springs 28
Palmetto 31 - Pendleton 21
Barnwell 21, Silver Bluff 14
Blythewood 42 - Fairfield-Central 22
Lake City 32 - Kingstree 21
Saluda 49 - Mid-Carolina 7
Spring Valley 49 - Brookland-Cayce 35
St. Joseph's 47 - Anderson Cavaliers 12
Andrews 48 - Waccamaw 6
Phillip Simmons 45 - Charleston Charter 8
Jefferson Davis Academy 78 - Patrick Henry Academy 52
Dreher 28 - Gray Collegiate 24
Beaufort 21 - Effingham, GA 13
Hammond 42 - Ben Lippen 7
Berea 21, Carolina 20
Andrew Jackson 37 - Blacksburg 8
Carolina Academy 48 - Williamsburg Academy 20
Christ Church 48 - West-Oak 27
South Aiken 14 - Strom Thurmond 0
Thomas Heyward Academy 23 - Colleton Prep 14
Faith Ridge 68 - Richard Winn Academy 66
Ninety-Six 45 - Crescent 33
Lamar 26 - Darlington 0
Dutch Fork 58 - Irmo 0 (FINAL), game called due to a disturbance at the stadium
Wade Hampton (H) 41 - Estill 0
Fort Dorchester 31 - Viera, FL 28
Summerville 36 - Goose Creek 0
May River 27 - Whale Branch 7
Asheville School, NC 42 - Greenville HomeSchool 0
Greenwood 35 - Aiken 21
Greer 48 - Westside 14
Hanahan 37 - Woodland 12
Indian Land 14 - York 9
Laney, GA 40 - McCormick 0
Lakewood 27 - Manning 26
Newberry 41 - Batesburg-Leesville 39
Calhoun County 48 - North Charleston 8
Dorman 35 - Northwestern 24
Bethesda Academy 56 - Northwood Academy 0
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 44 - C.E. Murray 16
Marlboro County 41 - Scotland County, NC 25
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28 - Scott's Branch 0
Daniel 51 - Seneca 14
South Columbus, NC 41 - Loris 14
South Pointe 60 - Nation Ford 14
Southside 56 - Riverside 6
Archer, GA 51 - Spartanburg 17
Trinity-Byrnes 42 - Thomas Sumter Academy 7
Gaffney 34 - Union County 7
Eastside 27 - Wade Hampton (G) 21
Wando 52 - Stall 13
Ridge Spring-Monetta 38 - Whitmire 6
Hilton Head 27 - Battery Creek 6
St. John's 18 - Garrett Academy 6
Denmark-Olar 28 - Branchville 13
Baptist Hill 60 - Burke 6
Clarendon Hall 46 - Holly Hill Academy 0
Robert E. Lee Academy 28 - Dillon Christian 7
Pee Dee Academy 49 - Dorchester Academy 40
Hunter Huss, NC 21 - Clover 14
White Knoll 49 - Keenan 20
Mullins 52 - Marion 34
Lake View 54 - South Robeson, NC 6
Beaufort Academy 58 - Laurens Academy 0
Bluffton 35 - Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12
Blackville-Hilda 16 - Allendale-Fairfax 13
Ashley Ridge 21 - Stratford 6
Andrew Jackson Academy 68 - Calhoun Academy 23
Dixie 38 - Carolina Christian Cavaliers 6
Tri-Academy 50 - Cathedral Academy 22
Central 45 - Forest Hills, NC 40
Timberland 47 - Cross 0
Bethune-Bowman 42 - North 0
North Central 61 - McBee 13
Spartanburg Christian 26 - Oakbrook Prep 6
St. John's Christian 44 - W.W. King 0
***(Scores provided by SCSportsSource)