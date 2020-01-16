News More News
The latest SCBCA hoops rankings

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

On January 16, the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its most recent iteration of the top 10 high school basketball teams in the Palmetto State.

Here is a look at the latest batch of rankings:

5A Top 10 Boys

Dorman

Mauldin

Wade Hampton (G)

Irmo

Fort Dorchester

Northwestern

Dutch Fork

River Bluff

Byrnes

Blythewood

5A Top 10 Girls

Clover

TL Hanna

Irmo

Goose Creek

Sumter

Westside

Wando

Rock Hill

JL Mann

Spartanburg

4A Boys Top 10

Ridge View

Lower Richland

AC Flora

Myrtle Beach

Travelers Rest

Wren

North Myrtle Beach

Aiken

Greenville

Daniel

4A Girls Top 10

North Augusta

Ridge View

South Pointe

Westwood

North Myrtle Beach

Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Wilson

Blue Ridge

Crestwood

Bluffton

3A Boys Top 10

Keenan

Bishop England

Wade Hampton (H)

Union County

Georgetown

Seneca

Marion

Indian Land

Chapman

Edisto

3A Girls Top 10

Marion

Maning

Bishop England

Dillon

Keenan

Woodruff

Camden

Seneca

Chester

Emerald

2A Boys Top 10

Gray Collegiate

Lee Central

Christ Church

Whale Branch

Abbeville

Greer Middle College

North Charleston

Andrew Jackson

Burke

Barnwell

2A Girls Top 10

Christ Church

East Clarendon

Mullins

Lee Central

Saluda

Woodland

Buford

Gray Collegiate

Andrew Jackson

Barnwell

1A Boys Top 10

Charleston Math & Science

Great Falls

Wagener-Salley

High Point

Scott's Branch

Military Magnet

McCormick

Denmark-Olar

HKT

Dixie

1A Girls Top 10

Estill

Scott's Branch

Lake View

High Point Academy

Military Magnet

Timmonsville

Cross

McCormick

Denmark-Olar

Blackville-Hilda

