The latest SCBCA hoops rankings
On January 16, the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its most recent iteration of the top 10 high school basketball teams in the Palmetto State.
Here is a look at the latest batch of rankings:
5A Top 10 Boys
Dorman
Mauldin
Wade Hampton (G)
Irmo
Fort Dorchester
Northwestern
Dutch Fork
River Bluff
Byrnes
Blythewood
5A Top 10 Girls
Clover
TL Hanna
Irmo
Goose Creek
Sumter
Westside
Wando
Rock Hill
JL Mann
Spartanburg
4A Boys Top 10
Ridge View
Lower Richland
AC Flora
Myrtle Beach
Travelers Rest
Wren
North Myrtle Beach
Aiken
Greenville
Daniel
4A Girls Top 10
North Augusta
Ridge View
South Pointe
Westwood
North Myrtle Beach
Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Wilson
Blue Ridge
Crestwood
Bluffton
3A Boys Top 10
Keenan
Bishop England
Wade Hampton (H)
Union County
Georgetown
Seneca
Marion
Indian Land
Chapman
Edisto
3A Girls Top 10
Marion
Maning
Bishop England
Dillon
Keenan
Woodruff
Camden
Seneca
Chester
Emerald
2A Boys Top 10
Gray Collegiate
Lee Central
Christ Church
Whale Branch
Abbeville
Greer Middle College
North Charleston
Andrew Jackson
Burke
Barnwell
2A Girls Top 10
Christ Church
East Clarendon
Mullins
Lee Central
Saluda
Woodland
Buford
Gray Collegiate
Andrew Jackson
Barnwell
1A Boys Top 10
Charleston Math & Science
Great Falls
Wagener-Salley
High Point
Scott's Branch
Military Magnet
McCormick
Denmark-Olar
HKT
Dixie
1A Girls Top 10
Estill
Scott's Branch
Lake View
High Point Academy
Military Magnet
Timmonsville
Cross
McCormick
Denmark-Olar
Blackville-Hilda