The latest on SCISA football
SCISA has released its latest "road map" to return to fall sports, including football, and a copy of the document was provided on Wednesday to PalmettoPreps.com.
To allow for a 10-day "dead" period for student-athletes before returning to action, SCISA has moved back its first day of practice to August 3.
The rest of the schedule reads as follows:
August 3: First day of practice for fall sports, football in phase one (helmets only)
August 10: Football moves to phase 2, helmets and shoulder pads
August 17: Football moves to phase 3, full pads (no scrimmages or jamborees are pemitted)
August 28: Week 1 games
The release also noted that member schools may elect to begin practice at later dates or reschedule, delay, or cancel contests based on local impacts of COVID-19.
