Team and prospect notes: Crestwood

“We’re very excited and optimistic about the season," Nelson said. "We’re healthy and in a good state mentally and physically.”

There are also some questions to answer, but there's optimism for the Knights with the candidates to fill holes left by departures from last year.

Crestwood High, under head coach Roosevelt Nelson, enters the 2021 preseason with plenty of experience returning in all phases of the game.

Many eyes in the area are pointed toward second-year starting quarterback Javion Martin, who passed for over 1,000 yards and 8 touchdowns last season in a COVID-19-shortened year.

"We're looking for him to build off that," said Nelson. "He had a tremendous summer.



On offense, Crestwood's offensive line returns three starters as well as two of the team's top three receivers from last season. Another junior is going to step into a bigger role, too.

Said Nelson: "At running back, we have a first year starter named Ryan Cowell who's going to play a big role for us in the run game. Very excited about him."

Two of the key holes that Crestwood will need to fill? The specialist categories. Along with punter, former kicker Gavin Zimmerman signed with SC State after his senior year in 2020.

The Knights return the most experience on the defensive side of the ball, led by senior defensive lineman Jomari Coard and four-year starting linebacker Derek Prince. Quinton Harrison and Dre'shaun Wright will lead the secondary as all-state players from last season.

From a recruiting standpoint, Coard has offers from Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Campbell, and Georgia State.

Wide receiver Maki Williams has offers from The Citadel and Campbell, while defensive back Zalyn Myers picked one up recently from Newberry.

Prince is drawing interest from North Greenville and Newberry, among others, while defensive back Nick Fortune is likewise drawing next-level interest, according to Nelson.