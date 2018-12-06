T.L. Hanna's Zacch Pickens has been selected as the state of South Carolina's recipient of the Gatorade Player of the Year for 2018-19.

The award, according to Gatorade, recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character on and off the field.

Pickens has helped lead his Yellow Jackets team to a 14-0 record and a spot in the 5A state championship game on Friday.

As a senior, the five-star prospect has tallied 82 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks in 14 games. He's also rushed for 834 yards and 21 touchdowns on offense, an average of 8.9 yards per carry.

Pickens has done community service work with Hemophilia of South Carolina as well as spent time as a youth mentor. The Upstate product has maintained a 3.71 GPA in the classroom and is committed to the University of South Carolina.

He joins recent Gatorade South Carolina Football Players of the Year in Derion Kendrick (2017-18, South Pointe High School), Dakereon Joyner (2016-17, Fort Dorchester High School), Austin Scott (2015-16, Spartanburg High School), J.J.Arcega-Whiteside (2014-15, Dorman High School), and Shuler Bentley (2013-14, James. F. Byrnes High School).

