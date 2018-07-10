BECOME A MEMBER of PalmettoPreps.com and support our coverage of high school student-athletes in the state of South Carolina!

Spring Valley's Anthony Wilson gave Wofford's 2019 recruiting class a big boost recently when he made his verbal commitment to the Terriers.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder broke down the decision.

"Wofford's a great place," Wilson told PalmettoPreps.com. "It has great academics. I definitely get a family feel when I go up to Wofford. I went up to camp on June 24 and just felt at home. Being at Wofford, you play at a high level and that was definitely something that stood out to me."

Wilson plays running back as well as in the secondary for his Spring Valley squad, and could be given a chance by his future coaches to contribute on both sides of the ball.

"They plan on using me at safety, however I was talking to Coach Conklin and they might have some third down packages for me on offense," said Wilson.

What will the Palmetto State native bring to the field for the Terriers?

"I'm a really physical safety. I come up and hit you. I bring swagger to the game and a passion. I'm very versatile, play offense, defense, and special teams. I just have a burning passion for the game."

The Midlands product has several goals he hopes to ultimately accomplish during his time in Spartanburg.

"Most definitely to win the national championship," he said. " Graduate with my degree in sports science and compete at a high level on a daily basis."

Before he heads to the Upstate, Wilson has some unfinished business at Spring Valley.

"Of course, we want to start by winning the region this year and then go on and win a state championship. We have to take it one game at a time right now and focus on getting better and work hard at practice, in the weigh room, just getting ourselves better."

