Shrine Bowl selection Anthony Wilson of Spring Valley verbally committed to Georgia Southern on Tuesday, he announced.

The decision came a day after Wilson backed off a previous commitment to Wofford.

Speaking to PalmettoPreps.com, Wilson discussed why he decided that Georgia Southern was the best place for him.

"After I got on campus and was able to got a feel of the campus and was able to talk with the players, professors I felt like I fit in really well and that it was something special I wanted to be a part of," said Wilson.

One of PalmettoPreps.com's top 25 defensive backs overall in the state of South Carolina, Wilson had a prolific season for head coach Robin Bacon at Spring Valley.

The senior tallied 83 tackles, 2 INTs, 2, forced fumbles, and 5 pass deflections. He also carried the ball 43 times for 479 yards and 10 TDs and had one touchdown through the air as well.

