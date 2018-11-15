The son of former South Carolina running back Brandon Bennett, the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has been a standout for head coach Jeremy West this season.

That is where things currently stand for Southside's Braydon Bennett .

It's hard to believe that a junior running back with nearly 2,000 yards, 26 touchdowns, and SEC bloodlines is not drawing more attention from major college programs.

"He’s done a great job. We’re fortunate that we have two backs, but he couldn’t play until week 6. He (Braydon) carried a lot of the load early for us and he’s still carrying the load for us," West told PalmettoPreps.com.

In addition to his 1,900 rushing yards, Bennett has 11 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown on offense. Combining his work on defense (free safety) and special teams, he has also added 26 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, and a touchdown.

Bennett also is a track standout, the reigning 2A state champion in the 110 meter hurdles.

West has a hard time understanding why there has not been more interest to date on the part of college coaches.

Said West: "It’s a head-scratcher. He can break away from people, run with power. When you need four yards, he won’t dance, he’ll get you four yards and move the chains. If you don’t like him at running back, he can play free safety or outside linebacker.I know Southside hasn’t done a whole lot, and the perception, but he’s had a good year and done a good job."

PalmettoPreps.com readers can see film highlights from Bennett's junior season below:

