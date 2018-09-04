Rock Hill (South Carolina) South Pointe's Jaylen Mahoney has made his verbal commitment to play college football at Vanderbilt.

Ranked by PalmettoPreps.com as one of the top overall prospects in the state of South Carolina, Mahoney is a talented cover cornerback.

"I'm excited about playing in the SEC," Mahoney told PalmettoPreps.com.

"One of the top defensive backs in the state, Mahoney runs well and has good short area quickness. He shows ball skills on film and some potential to get yardage on returns as well. He's an active player who's undervalued in our book." - PalmettoPreps.com scouting report

