South Pointe High has tabbed former Stallions standout DeVonte Holloman as the program's new head football coach, PalmettoPreps.com has learned.

The move will represent a homecoming for Holloman, who formerly played at Independence High in Charlotte prior to crossing the border into Rock Hill. Holloman was part of a South Pointe team that finished with a perfect record and a state championship during the 2008 season. As part of the 2009 recruiting class, Holloman was ranked by Rivals.com as a four-star prospect, the nation's 176th-best prospect regardless of position and the number 10 outside linebacker in the country.

After enrolling in January at the University of South Carolina, Holloman played in all 13 games as a true freshman. He finished his Gamecock career in 2012 having played in 51 games at strong safety and the hybrid "spur" position, with 7 career interceptions and an undefeated record against rival Clemson, in which he had three interceptions during his career against the Tigers.

Holloman was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys and had his professional career unfortunately cut short by a spinal condition. He rejoined the South Carolina program in 2014 as a video assistant before moving on to the high school coaching ranks. He coached defensive backs for Beaufort in 2015, was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2016, and then took over as head coach for the retiring Mark Clifford in 2017. Holloman served one season as Beaufort's head coach before moving to his new position in Rock Hill.



