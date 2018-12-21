South Carolina talents signing to play at the next level
Student-athletes around the state of South Carolina have been busy inking scholarship agreements to play at the next level, as the NCAA's early signing period ran from Wednesday until Friday.
Army
Alex Meredith - QB - TL Hanna
Auburn
Luke Deal - TE - Emerald
Charlotte
Quinten Patten -QB - Blythewood
Chattanooga
Ailym Ford - RB - West Florence
Clemson
Greg Williams - LB - Swansea
Coastal Carolina
Kameren Stewart - OL - Dutch Fork
Davidson
Lucas Raber - TE - Southside Christian
Duke
Jalon Calhoun - WR - Southside
John Gelotte - OL - Dorman
East Carolina
Patrick Nations - K/P - Walhalla
FIU
Ty Danzy - DL - Westside
Furman
Devonte Jones - DL - TL Hanna
Georgia Southern
Anthony Wilson - DB - Spring Valley
James Madison
Hunter Bullock - TE - Gaffney
Kansas State
Joe Ervin - RB - South Pointe
Kentucky
Jalen Geiger - DB - Spring Valley
Liberty
Zack Amerson - OLB/DL - Emerald
Jonathan Bennett - QB - Summerville
North Carolina
Storm Duck - DB - Boiling Springs
Wyatt Tunall - OL - Chester
Old Dominion
Braxton Collins - WR - Greer
Keshawn Wicks - RB - Berkeley
Middle Tennessee
Raquon Hartley - LB - Saluda
Quincy Riley - ATH - AC Flora
Darius Williams - DL - Hemingway
Nebraska
Jimmy Fritzsche - OL - Greenville
Pittsburgh
Davis Beville - QB, - Greenville
Nate Temple - LB/DL - Abbeville
South Carolina
Alex Herrera - K - Spring Valley (PWO)
Xavier Legette - WR - Mullins
Zacch Pickens - DL - TL Hanna
Cam Smith - CB - Westwood
Keshawn Toney - TE - Williston-Elko
Syracuse
Cooper Dawson - DL - Hanahan
The Citadel
Logan Billings - LB/DL - Boiling Springs
Tereis Drayton - DL - James Island
Jake Kennison - ATH - Hillcrest
Jay Lagroon - LB - TL Hanna
Michael McDowell - LB/DE - Boiling Springs
Antareus Pressley - DB/WR - BHP
Nic Rogers - DE - Blythewood
Stephon Stokes - DL/OL - Greenville
UCF
Dallaz Corbitt - DE - Gray Collegiate
UConn
Eric Watts - LB/DL - Sumter
UNLV
Malik Wesley - WR - Spring Valley
Vanderbilt
Jaylen Mahoney - DB - South Pointe
Virginia
Fentrell Cypress - CB - Northwestern
Virginia Tech
Jacoby Pinckney - WR - Dorman
Wake Forest
Kendrell Flowers - RB - Irmo
Shamar McCollum - LB/DE - Dillon
AJ Williams - ATH - Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Western Carolina
Malik Richardson - QB - Lakewood
Wofford
Jysaiah Cromer - OL - Broome
Tayvian Gass - OL - Sumter
Jaheem Hazel - DB - Whale Branch
Irvin Mulligan - RB/LB - Whale Branch
