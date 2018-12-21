Student-athletes around the state of South Carolina have been busy inking scholarship agreements to play at the next level, as the NCAA's early signing period ran from Wednesday until Friday.

PalmettoPreps.com has compiled a list of signees in this feature. Are we missing someone? Let us know @PalmettoPrepsSC on Twitter, on our forums, or via email (palmettoprepsrivals (at) gmail.com)!

***

Army

Alex Meredith - QB - TL Hanna



Auburn



Luke Deal - TE - Emerald

Charlotte



Quinten Patten -QB - Blythewood



Chattanooga

Ailym Ford - RB - West Florence



Clemson

Greg Williams - LB - Swansea

Coastal Carolina

Kameren Stewart - OL - Dutch Fork



Davidson

Lucas Raber - TE - Southside Christian



Duke

Jalon Calhoun - WR - Southside

John Gelotte - OL - Dorman

East Carolina

Patrick Nations - K/P - Walhalla



FIU

Ty Danzy - DL - Westside

Furman



Devonte Jones - DL - TL Hanna

Georgia Southern

Anthony Wilson - DB - Spring Valley



James Madison

Hunter Bullock - TE - Gaffney

Kansas State

Joe Ervin - RB - South Pointe



Kentucky

Jalen Geiger - DB - Spring Valley

Liberty

Zack Amerson - OLB/DL - Emerald



Jonathan Bennett - QB - Summerville

North Carolina

Storm Duck - DB - Boiling Springs

Wyatt Tunall - OL - Chester



Old Dominion

Braxton Collins - WR - Greer



Keshawn Wicks - RB - Berkeley

Middle Tennessee

Raquon Hartley - LB - Saluda



Quincy Riley - ATH - AC Flora



Darius Williams - DL - Hemingway

Nebraska

Jimmy Fritzsche - OL - Greenville



Pittsburgh

Davis Beville - QB, - Greenville

Nate Temple - LB/DL - Abbeville



South Carolina

Alex Herrera - K - Spring Valley (PWO)



Xavier Legette - WR - Mullins



Zacch Pickens - DL - TL Hanna



Cam Smith - CB - Westwood

Keshawn Toney - TE - Williston-Elko

Syracuse

Cooper Dawson - DL - Hanahan



The Citadel

Logan Billings - LB/DL - Boiling Springs



Tereis Drayton - DL - James Island

Jake Kennison - ATH - Hillcrest



Jay Lagroon - LB - TL Hanna



Michael McDowell - LB/DE - Boiling Springs



Antareus Pressley - DB/WR - BHP



Nic Rogers - DE - Blythewood

Stephon Stokes - DL/OL - Greenville



UCF

Dallaz Corbitt - DE - Gray Collegiate

UConn

Eric Watts - LB/DL - Sumter

UNLV

Malik Wesley - WR - Spring Valley



Vanderbilt

Jaylen Mahoney - DB - South Pointe

Virginia

Fentrell Cypress - CB - Northwestern

Virginia Tech

Jacoby Pinckney - WR - Dorman



Wake Forest

Kendrell Flowers - RB - Irmo



Shamar McCollum - LB/DE - Dillon

AJ Williams - ATH - Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Western Carolina

Malik Richardson - QB - Lakewood



Wofford

Jysaiah Cromer - OL - Broome



Tayvian Gass - OL - Sumter

Jaheem Hazel - DB - Whale Branch

Irvin Mulligan - RB/LB - Whale Branch

