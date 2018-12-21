Ticker
South Carolina talents signing to play at the next level

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Student-athletes around the state of South Carolina have been busy inking scholarship agreements to play at the next level, as the NCAA's early signing period ran from Wednesday until Friday.

PalmettoPreps.com has compiled a list of signees in this feature. Are we missing someone? Let us know @PalmettoPrepsSC on Twitter, on our forums, or via email (palmettoprepsrivals (at) gmail.com)!

Army

Alex Meredith - QB - TL Hanna

Auburn

Luke Deal - TE - Emerald

Charlotte

Quinten Patten -QB - Blythewood

Chattanooga

Ailym Ford - RB - West Florence

Clemson

Greg Williams - LB - Swansea

Coastal Carolina

Kameren Stewart - OL - Dutch Fork

Davidson

Lucas Raber - TE - Southside Christian

Duke

Jalon Calhoun - WR - Southside

John Gelotte - OL - Dorman

East Carolina

Patrick Nations - K/P - Walhalla

FIU

Ty Danzy - DL - Westside

Furman

Devonte Jones - DL - TL Hanna

Georgia Southern

Anthony Wilson - DB - Spring Valley

James Madison

Hunter Bullock - TE - Gaffney

Kansas State

Joe Ervin - RB - South Pointe

Kentucky

Jalen Geiger - DB - Spring Valley

Liberty

Zack Amerson - OLB/DL - Emerald

Jonathan Bennett - QB - Summerville

North Carolina

Storm Duck - DB - Boiling Springs

Wyatt Tunall - OL - Chester

Old Dominion

Braxton Collins - WR - Greer

Keshawn Wicks - RB - Berkeley

Middle Tennessee

Raquon Hartley - LB - Saluda

Quincy Riley - ATH - AC Flora

Darius Williams - DL - Hemingway

Nebraska

Jimmy Fritzsche - OL - Greenville

Pittsburgh

Davis Beville - QB, - Greenville

Nate Temple - LB/DL - Abbeville

South Carolina

Alex Herrera - K - Spring Valley (PWO)

Xavier Legette - WR - Mullins

Zacch Pickens - DL - TL Hanna

Cam Smith - CB - Westwood

Keshawn Toney - TE - Williston-Elko

Syracuse

Cooper Dawson - DL - Hanahan

The Citadel

Logan Billings - LB/DL - Boiling Springs

Tereis Drayton - DL - James Island

Jake Kennison - ATH - Hillcrest

Jay Lagroon - LB - TL Hanna

Michael McDowell - LB/DE - Boiling Springs

Antareus Pressley - DB/WR - BHP

Nic Rogers - DE - Blythewood

Stephon Stokes - DL/OL - Greenville

UCF
Dallaz Corbitt - DE - Gray Collegiate

UConn

Eric Watts - LB/DL - Sumter

UNLV

Malik Wesley - WR - Spring Valley

Vanderbilt

Jaylen Mahoney - DB - South Pointe

Virginia

Fentrell Cypress - CB - Northwestern

Virginia Tech

Jacoby Pinckney - WR - Dorman

Wake Forest

Kendrell Flowers - RB - Irmo

Shamar McCollum - LB/DE - Dillon

AJ Williams - ATH - Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Western Carolina

Malik Richardson - QB - Lakewood

Wofford

Jysaiah Cromer - OL - Broome

Tayvian Gass - OL - Sumter

Jaheem Hazel - DB - Whale Branch

Irvin Mulligan - RB/LB - Whale Branch

