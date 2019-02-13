In the next installment of our South Carolina High School Football Underclass Series, we take a closer look at the prospects from the Greer Yellow Jackets, led by head coach Will Young.

***

2020 Class

The Yellow Jackets have a defensive lineman named Jakyre Kerns who is beginning to pick up FBS interest. He's a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder who runs a 4.7 second time in the 40-yard dash, with a 285 pound bench press and a 245 pound power clean.

McZavion Holley is around 6-foot and 260-pounds, but is a high-motor player who was the biggest producer along the defensive line for the team in 2018 (advanced to the state championship game) and was an all-state selection.

A college projection at cornerback, Cameron Martin was the only Greer player to start both on offense and defense this season at slot and corner. He had 15 pass breakups to go along with 53 catches for 441 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Najawuan Smith is 5-foot-11, 180-pounds and will likely play a rover/spur or safety position in college; he plays inside linebacker for Greer. He has the speed to make the transition; Smith led the team in tackles as a sophomore (second in 2018) and was defensive MVP in 2017 as well. He racked up 134 total tackles on defense this season.



2021 Class

Offensive lineman Jaydon Collins is an intriguing prospect due to his size and athleticism. He's 6-foot-6, 255 pounds with plenty of room to grow into his substantial frame.

The team's leader in tackles this past season, Garrett Dill, racked up an amazing 181 total stops. 114 of those were of the solo variety, and he also forced 4 fumbles, recovered 3 fumbles, and had 2 interceptions.



2022 Class

6-foot-5 receiver Jaleel Skinner is very likely to begin picking up FBS offers sooner than later. He was the only freshman prospect invited to a recent elite prospect day down the road at South Carolina recently.

