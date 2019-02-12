*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***

Mark Hodge's Chapman program has been one of the best in the state recently, and has produced its fair share of talent - most notably former South Carolina standout Deebo Samuel.

In this feature, we take a look at the latest crop of Panthers who have a chance to play at the next level. Hodge feels that his 2020 class has a chance to be the best that the school has had to date.

The group is led by quarterback Mikele Colasurdo, who passed for over 2,600 yards on 60% completions and had 33 touchdowns through the air in addition to 505 yards on the ground. This came in his first year as a varsity starter; Colasurdo has a live arm and is a cerebral player.



Dante Smith is an all-region and all-area selection who's nearly 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds. He sports timing, vision, and acceleration. In 2018, he rushed for over 1,300 yards and 17 scores.



Wide receiver DaShun Mitchell has excellent size at over 6-foot-2 and weighs 178 ponds. In his first year as a varsity starter, he led the team with 67 catches and over 1,100 yards. He's a multi-sport athlete who also runs track and is a 50/50 ball threat.



Paxton Tolleson won the region's defensive player of the year and was the defensive leader and signal caller in his first year as a full-time starter. He led the team with 130 total tackles.



Linebacker/safety Timothy Ferguson, at 5-foot-10 and almost 180 pounds, is a hybrid type player who was all region in 2018. He is one of the team's strongest players in the weight room and is a physical and athletic player.



Brandon Jones, a running back, is 5-7, 181 pounds and another all-region selection. Physical back who runs through tackles and a weight room standout. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and 15 scores during the 2018 season.



Tyler Rogers plays both ways as a defensive lineman and a tight end. He's nearly 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds and was a first year starter at right tackle last season. Also a first baseman for Chapman's baseball team. He has good feet and plus athleticism.



Wide receiver Ben Rollins, also a standout shortstop in baseball, has started for two seasons on varsity and is an explosive athlete with quickness and vertical speed. He caught 43 passes for 745 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. Alabama State has offered to date.



Lucas Garrett is an offensive lineman who was limited in 2017 with a shoulder injury but will be a key contributor from 2019 going forward. He's 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds and is athletic.



Je'Corie Gastinell is a 5-foot-9, 165-pounde defensive back who has athleticism and plays above his size in terms of physicality. He shows zone coverage skills and is above average in the run game.



Wide receiver Noah Twitty started for the first time on varisty last season but is a vertical threat with good hands and route running ability. He runs the 100 in track with a 10.9 second time. He caught 34 passes for 516 yards last season.



Out of the 2021 class, Andrew Colasurdo is a 6-foot, 205-pounder who was all-area and all-region as a sophomore. He was the team's starter at strong safety and displayed a high football IQ in posting 88 tackles and 7 interceptions. Also a standout basketball player for Chapman.



Rontyias Jones is a 5-foot-10, nearly 170 pound free safety who started on special teams last season and saw time in the secondary. He has a lot of potential and reminds Hodge of former Chicago Bear DJ Moore at the same stage. Also a 2021 prospect.



Gabe Watson, a rising junior at 5-foot-10 and 265 pounds, played nose last season and was a first year starter. He showed strong hips, hands, and feet and posted 101 tackles from his position.



