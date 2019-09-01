News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 12:35:14 -0500') }} football Edit

South Carolina High School Football Scoreboard - SCISA Week One

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

PalmettoPreps.com is proud to bring its readers the latest South Carolina high school football scores.

Following is a statewide look at scores from SCISA football action from week one.

*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***

L1tgblrxsvc9tsr6brhe

Hammond 42 Ben Lippen 7

First Baptist 56 Burke 16

Cardinal Newman 28 Porter Gaud 14

Laurence Manning 28 Augusta Christian 16

Heathwood Hall 10 Wilson Hall 7

Trinity-Byrnes 56 Pinewood Prep 22

Florence Christian 58 The Kings Academy 21

Hilton Head Christian vs. First Presbyterian

RE Lee 21 Pee Dee Academy 7

Colleton Prep 20 Hilton Head Prep 7

Orangeburg Prep 33 Greenwood Christian 14

Thomas Heyward 52, John Paul II 8

Dillon Christian 27, Northwood Academy 9

Asheville School 48, Oakbrook Prep 3

Christian Academy 43, Williamsburg 0

*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

Knkxuwts113n8ykrlzia
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}