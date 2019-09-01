South Carolina High School Football Scoreboard - SCISA Week One
PalmettoPreps.com is proud to bring its readers the latest South Carolina high school football scores.
Following is a statewide look at scores from SCISA football action from week one.
Hammond 42 Ben Lippen 7
First Baptist 56 Burke 16
Cardinal Newman 28 Porter Gaud 14
Laurence Manning 28 Augusta Christian 16
Heathwood Hall 10 Wilson Hall 7
Trinity-Byrnes 56 Pinewood Prep 22
Florence Christian 58 The Kings Academy 21
Hilton Head Christian vs. First Presbyterian
RE Lee 21 Pee Dee Academy 7
Colleton Prep 20 Hilton Head Prep 7
Orangeburg Prep 33 Greenwood Christian 14
Thomas Heyward 52, John Paul II 8
Dillon Christian 27, Northwood Academy 9
Asheville School 48, Oakbrook Prep 3
Christian Academy 43, Williamsburg 0