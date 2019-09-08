South Carolina high school football scoreboard - SCISA Week Two
PalmettoPreps.com is proud to bring its readers the latest South Carolina high school football scores.
Following is a statewide look at scores from SCISA football action in week two.
*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***
Charlotte Day 24, Hammond 21
Heathwood Hall 35, Cardinal Newman 19
Laurence Manning 41, Florence Christian 20
RE Lee 44, Dillon Christian 20
Trinity-Byrnes 42, Thomas Sumter 0
Carolina Academy 44, Williamsburg 14
Greenwood Christian 35, Calhoun Falls 6
Spartanburg Christian 20, Oakbrook Prep 0
Richard Winn 57, Northside Christian 0
Andrew Jackson 58, Calhoun Academy 0
Jefferson Davis 62, Patrick Henry 24
Newberry Academy 38, Cathedral Academy 18