{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 17:26:42 -0500') }} football Edit

South Carolina high school football scoreboard - SCISA Week Two

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

PalmettoPreps.com is proud to bring its readers the latest South Carolina high school football scores.

Following is a statewide look at scores from SCISA football action in week two.

Charlotte Day 24, Hammond 21

Heathwood Hall 35, Cardinal Newman 19

Laurence Manning 41, Florence Christian 20

RE Lee 44, Dillon Christian 20

Trinity-Byrnes 42, Thomas Sumter 0

Carolina Academy 44, Williamsburg 14

Greenwood Christian 35, Calhoun Falls 6

Spartanburg Christian 20, Oakbrook Prep 0

Richard Winn 57, Northside Christian 0

Andrew Jackson 58, Calhoun Academy 0

Jefferson Davis 62, Patrick Henry 24

Newberry Academy 38, Cathedral Academy 18


