{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 17:17:33 -0500') }} football Edit

South Carolina high school football scoreboard - SCHSL Week Two

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

PalmettoPreps.com is proud to bring its readers the latest South Carolina high school football scores.

Following is a statewide look at scores from SCHSL football action in week two.

South Carolina High School Football 5A Scores

Greenwood 43 Aiken(H) 6

Spartanburg at Archer, GA

West Ashley at Berkeley ( Youth Night )

James Island at Bishop England

Blythewood(H) 35 Fairfield Central 21

Chapman 48 Boiling Springs(H) 0

Spring Valley 35 Brookland-Cayce(H) 23

Byrnes(H) 44 Hough, NC 7

Chapin(H) 32 Lugoff-Elgin 28

Dorman(H) 41 Northwestern 14

Eastside(H) 63 Wade Hampton 32

Fort Mill(H) 24 Lancaster 14

Gaffney(H) 42 Union County 21

Gilbert(H) 31 Lexington 14

Dutch Fork 47 Irmo(H) 7

Mauldin 31 JL Mann(H) 0

South Pointe 35 Nation Ford(H) 21

River Bluff(H) 62 Pelion 0

Southside 32 Riverside(H) 20

Rock Hill(H) 43 Chester 12

Clover 34 South Point (NC)(H) 7

Wando at Stall

TL Hanna(H) 47 Internat Sch Of Broward 6

Greer 36 Westside(H) 28

White Knoll(H) 49 Keenan 14

Wilson(H) 26 South Florence 0

Hillcrest 34 Woodmont(H) 7

South Carolina High School Football 4A Scores

Greenwood 43 Aiken(H) 6

Airport(H) 28 Swansea 26

Spring Valley 35 Brookland-Cayce(H) 23

Carolina(H) 23 Berea 19

Blue Ridge 22 Chesnee(H) 21

AC Flora 48 Columbia(H) 0

Daniel(H) 56 Seneca 20

Gray Collegiate 56 Dreher(H) 7

Eastside(H) 63 Wade Hampton 32

Beaufort at Effingham, GA

Fort Mill(H) 24 Lancaster 14

Greenville(H) 31 Belton Honea Path 14

North Augusta 17 Grovetown(H) 16

Camden 41 Hartsville(H) 27

Battery Creek at Hilton Head Island

York 28 Indian Land(H) 8 O

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54 Lake Marion(H) 0

Manning at Lakewood

Lamar(H) 48 Darlington 0

Scotland County 27 Marlboro County(H) 6

South Pointe 35 Nation Ford(H) 21

Palmetto 49 Pendleton(H) 20

Pickens(H) 10 Liberty 0

Wren 75 Powdersville(H) 8

Crestwood 43 Richland Northeast(H) 20

Strom Thurmond(H) 42 South Aiken 27

Walhalla(H) 69 Landrum 14

Travelers Rest 63 Ware Shoals(H) 0

Greer 36 Westside(H) 28

Westwood(H) 38 Lower Richland 6

Wilson(H) 26 South Florence 0

South Carolina High School Football 3A Scores

Abbeville(H) 20 Emerald 0

Airport(H) 28 Swansea 26

Newberry 21 Batesburg-Leesville(H) 20

James Island at Bishop England

Blythewood(H) 35 Fairfield Central 21

Chapman 48 Boiling Springs(H) 0

Carolina(H) 23 Berea 19

Georgetown at Carvers Bay

Cheraw(H) 32 Chesterfield 16

Blue Ridge 22 Chesnee(H) 21

Broome 49 Clinton(H) 20

Daniel(H) 56 Seneca 20

Dillon(H) 49 Latta 0

Gaffney(H) 42 Union County 21

Gilbert(H) 31 Lexington 14

Camden 41 Hartsville(H) 27

Battery Creek at Hilton Head Island

York 28 Indian Land(H) 8

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54 Lake Marion(H) 0

Manning at Lakewood

South Columbus, NC at Loris

Mullins at Marion

Saluda 49 Mid-Carolina(H) 21

Academic Magnet at Military Magnet

Ninety Six(H) 21 Crescent 14

Palmetto 49 Pendleton(H) 20

Pickens(H) 10 Liberty 0

Wren 75 Powdersville(H) 8

River Bluff(H) 62 Pelion 0

Southside 32 Riverside(H) 20

Rock Hill(H) 43 Chester 12

Strom Thurmond(H) 42 South Aiken 27

Wade Hampton (H)(H) 42 Estill 6

Christ Church 35 West-Oak(H) 28

White Knoll(H) 49 Keenan 14

Hanahan at Woodland

Southside Christian 37 Woodruff(H) 10

South Carolina High School Football 2A Scores

Abbeville(H) 20 Emerald 0

Andrew Jackson(H) 39 Blacksburg 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt(H) 40 Scotts Branch 8

Burke at Baptist Hill

Barnwell(H) 42 Silver Bluff 7

Newberry 21 Batesburg-Leesville(H) 20

Blackville-Hilda(H) 27 Allendale-Fairfax 0

North Charleston at Calhoun County

Georgetown at Carvers Bay

Philip Simmons at Charleston M&S

Cheraw(H) 32 Chesterfield 16

AC Flora 48 Columbia(H) 0

Dillon(H) 49 Latta 0

Buford 48 Dixie(H) 0

Gray Collegiate 56 Dreher(H) 7

CA Johnson 34 Fox Creek(H) 27

Great Falls(H) 32 Lewisville 26

Johnsonville at Hemingway

Mullins at Marion

North Central 29 McBee(H) 14

Saluda 49 Mid-Carolina(H) 21

Central at Montgomery Central, NC

Ninety Six(H) 21 Crescent 14

St Josephs(H) 22 Anderson Cavaliers 0

Cross at Timberland

Lee Central 46 Timmonsville(H) 6

Wagener-Salley(H) 74 Eau Claire 0

Walhalla(H) 69 Landrum 14

Christ Church 35 West-Oak(H) 28

Hanahan at Woodland

Southside Christian 37 Woodruff(H) 10

South Carolina High School Football 1A Scores

Bamberg-Ehrhardt(H) 40 Scotts Branch 8

Burke at Baptist Hill

North at Bethune-Bowman

Blackville-Hilda(H) 27 Allendale-Fairfax 0

Philip Simmons at Charleston M&S

Denmark-Olar(H) 41 Branchville 30

Buford 48 Dixie(H) 0

Great Falls(H) 32 Lewisville 26

Greenwood Christian(H) 35 Calhoun Falls 12

Johnsonville at Hemingway

South Roberson at Lake View

Lamar(H) 48 Darlington 0

North Central 29 McBee(H) 14

Laney 40 McCormick(H) 0

Academic Magnet at Military Magnet

Ridge Spring-Monetta(H) 68 Whitmire 28

Cross at Timberland

Lee Central 46 Timmonsville(H) 6

Wade Hampton (H) 42 Estill 6

Wagener-Salley(H) 74 Eau Claire 0

Travelers Rest 63 Ware Shoals(H) 0

