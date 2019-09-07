South Carolina high school football scoreboard - SCHSL Week Two
PalmettoPreps.com is proud to bring its readers the latest South Carolina high school football scores.
Following is a statewide look at scores from SCHSL football action in week two.
South Carolina High School Football 5A Scores
Greenwood 43 Aiken(H) 6
Spartanburg at Archer, GA
West Ashley at Berkeley ( Youth Night )
James Island at Bishop England
Blythewood(H) 35 Fairfield Central 21
Chapman 48 Boiling Springs(H) 0
Spring Valley 35 Brookland-Cayce(H) 23
Byrnes(H) 44 Hough, NC 7
Chapin(H) 32 Lugoff-Elgin 28
Dorman(H) 41 Northwestern 14
Eastside(H) 63 Wade Hampton 32
Fort Mill(H) 24 Lancaster 14
Gaffney(H) 42 Union County 21
Gilbert(H) 31 Lexington 14
Dutch Fork 47 Irmo(H) 7
Mauldin 31 JL Mann(H) 0
South Pointe 35 Nation Ford(H) 21
River Bluff(H) 62 Pelion 0
Southside 32 Riverside(H) 20
Rock Hill(H) 43 Chester 12
Clover 34 South Point (NC)(H) 7
Wando at Stall
TL Hanna(H) 47 Internat Sch Of Broward 6
Greer 36 Westside(H) 28
White Knoll(H) 49 Keenan 14
Wilson(H) 26 South Florence 0
Hillcrest 34 Woodmont(H) 7
South Carolina High School Football 4A Scores
Greenwood 43 Aiken(H) 6
Airport(H) 28 Swansea 26
Spring Valley 35 Brookland-Cayce(H) 23
Carolina(H) 23 Berea 19
Blue Ridge 22 Chesnee(H) 21
AC Flora 48 Columbia(H) 0
Daniel(H) 56 Seneca 20
Gray Collegiate 56 Dreher(H) 7
Eastside(H) 63 Wade Hampton 32
Beaufort at Effingham, GA
Fort Mill(H) 24 Lancaster 14
Greenville(H) 31 Belton Honea Path 14
North Augusta 17 Grovetown(H) 16
Camden 41 Hartsville(H) 27
Battery Creek at Hilton Head Island
York 28 Indian Land(H) 8 O
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54 Lake Marion(H) 0
Manning at Lakewood
Lamar(H) 48 Darlington 0
Scotland County 27 Marlboro County(H) 6
South Pointe 35 Nation Ford(H) 21
Palmetto 49 Pendleton(H) 20
Pickens(H) 10 Liberty 0
Wren 75 Powdersville(H) 8
Crestwood 43 Richland Northeast(H) 20
Strom Thurmond(H) 42 South Aiken 27
Walhalla(H) 69 Landrum 14
Travelers Rest 63 Ware Shoals(H) 0
Greer 36 Westside(H) 28
Westwood(H) 38 Lower Richland 6
Wilson(H) 26 South Florence 0
South Carolina High School Football 3A Scores
Abbeville(H) 20 Emerald 0
Airport(H) 28 Swansea 26
Newberry 21 Batesburg-Leesville(H) 20
James Island at Bishop England
Blythewood(H) 35 Fairfield Central 21
Chapman 48 Boiling Springs(H) 0
Carolina(H) 23 Berea 19
Georgetown at Carvers Bay
Cheraw(H) 32 Chesterfield 16
Blue Ridge 22 Chesnee(H) 21
Broome 49 Clinton(H) 20
Daniel(H) 56 Seneca 20
Dillon(H) 49 Latta 0
Gaffney(H) 42 Union County 21
Gilbert(H) 31 Lexington 14
Camden 41 Hartsville(H) 27
Battery Creek at Hilton Head Island
York 28 Indian Land(H) 8
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54 Lake Marion(H) 0
Manning at Lakewood
South Columbus, NC at Loris
Mullins at Marion
Saluda 49 Mid-Carolina(H) 21
Academic Magnet at Military Magnet
Ninety Six(H) 21 Crescent 14
Palmetto 49 Pendleton(H) 20
Pickens(H) 10 Liberty 0
Wren 75 Powdersville(H) 8
River Bluff(H) 62 Pelion 0
Southside 32 Riverside(H) 20
Rock Hill(H) 43 Chester 12
Strom Thurmond(H) 42 South Aiken 27
Wade Hampton (H)(H) 42 Estill 6
Christ Church 35 West-Oak(H) 28
White Knoll(H) 49 Keenan 14
Hanahan at Woodland
Southside Christian 37 Woodruff(H) 10
South Carolina High School Football 2A Scores
Abbeville(H) 20 Emerald 0
Andrew Jackson(H) 39 Blacksburg 0
Bamberg-Ehrhardt(H) 40 Scotts Branch 8
Burke at Baptist Hill
Barnwell(H) 42 Silver Bluff 7
Newberry 21 Batesburg-Leesville(H) 20
Blackville-Hilda(H) 27 Allendale-Fairfax 0
North Charleston at Calhoun County
Georgetown at Carvers Bay
Philip Simmons at Charleston M&S
Cheraw(H) 32 Chesterfield 16
AC Flora 48 Columbia(H) 0
Dillon(H) 49 Latta 0
Buford 48 Dixie(H) 0
Gray Collegiate 56 Dreher(H) 7
CA Johnson 34 Fox Creek(H) 27
Great Falls(H) 32 Lewisville 26
Johnsonville at Hemingway
Mullins at Marion
North Central 29 McBee(H) 14
Saluda 49 Mid-Carolina(H) 21
Central at Montgomery Central, NC
Ninety Six(H) 21 Crescent 14
St Josephs(H) 22 Anderson Cavaliers 0
Cross at Timberland
Lee Central 46 Timmonsville(H) 6
Wagener-Salley(H) 74 Eau Claire 0
Walhalla(H) 69 Landrum 14
Christ Church 35 West-Oak(H) 28
Hanahan at Woodland
Southside Christian 37 Woodruff(H) 10
South Carolina High School Football 1A Scores
Bamberg-Ehrhardt(H) 40 Scotts Branch 8
Burke at Baptist Hill
North at Bethune-Bowman
Blackville-Hilda(H) 27 Allendale-Fairfax 0
Philip Simmons at Charleston M&S
Denmark-Olar(H) 41 Branchville 30
Buford 48 Dixie(H) 0
Great Falls(H) 32 Lewisville 26
Greenwood Christian(H) 35 Calhoun Falls 12
Johnsonville at Hemingway
South Roberson at Lake View
Lamar(H) 48 Darlington 0
North Central 29 McBee(H) 14
Laney 40 McCormick(H) 0
Academic Magnet at Military Magnet
Ridge Spring-Monetta(H) 68 Whitmire 28
Cross at Timberland
Lee Central 46 Timmonsville(H) 6
Wade Hampton (H) 42 Estill 6
Wagener-Salley(H) 74 Eau Claire 0
Travelers Rest 63 Ware Shoals(H) 0
