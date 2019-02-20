In the next installment of our South Carolina High School Football Prospects feature around the state, we dive into the crop at Crestwood High out of Sumter. Head coach Roosevelt Nelson has several prospects to keep an eye on at the program.

In the 2020 class, two-way standout Montrell White stands 5-foot-10, 175-pounds and is capable of playing wide receiver or defensive back. As a junior, he tallied 20 catches for 300 yards and 5 touchdowns on offense to go with 3 interceptions on defense.

Another senior defensive lineman, Jacson Thorne, is a tackle/nose guard at the next level.



2021 defensive lineman Parris Lowery (pictured above) is 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds and could grow into an interior lineman at the next level as he continues to add weight and strength.



Crestwood also has a 2022 prospect to watch out for in linebacker Derek Prince. He's 6-foot-190 pounds with further growth potential. Last season, he racked up 75 tackles, 1 interception, 3 sacks, and recovered a fumble.

