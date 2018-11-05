SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!

The drive for a state championship is on, as South Carolina high school football teams are set to begin playoff matchups this week.

PalmettoPreps.com has a full schedule for 4A right here:

4A UPPER STATE

Westwood @ BHP

Travelers Rest @ Ridge View

Pickens @ Greer

O-W @ York

Walhalla @ South Pointe

Eastside @ Daniel

Lancaster @ AC Flora

Wren @ Greenville

4A LOWER STATE

Hilton Head @ North Augusta

Colleton County @ Lower Richland

Crestwood @ Hartsville

Brookland-Cayce @ Beaufort

Wilson @ Bluffton

North Myrtle Beach @ South Aiken

Marlboro County @ Airport

Dreher @ Myrtle Beach

