South Carolina High School football playoffs set - 4A
The drive for a state championship is on, as South Carolina high school football teams are set to begin playoff matchups this week.
PalmettoPreps.com has a full schedule for 4A right here:
4A UPPER STATE
Westwood @ BHP
Travelers Rest @ Ridge View
Pickens @ Greer
O-W @ York
Walhalla @ South Pointe
Eastside @ Daniel
Lancaster @ AC Flora
Wren @ Greenville
4A LOWER STATE
Hilton Head @ North Augusta
Colleton County @ Lower Richland
Crestwood @ Hartsville
Brookland-Cayce @ Beaufort
Wilson @ Bluffton
North Myrtle Beach @ South Aiken
Marlboro County @ Airport
Dreher @ Myrtle Beach
