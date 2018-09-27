SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!



Each week, the Palmetto Preps staff will put out its top 10 teams in each of South Carolina's classes. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Dutch Fork (4-0) NO CHANGE

2. TL Hanna (5-0) NO CHANGE

3. Dorman (5-0) +1

4. Fort Dorchester (4-0) +1

5. Byrnes (4-1) +3

6. Berkeley (4-0) NO CHANGE

7. Sumter (5-0) NO CHANGE

8. Gaffney (4-1) -4

9. Spring Valley (3-1) NEW

10. Summerville (3-2) -1

Thanks to Hurricane Florence, there has been movement in the Upstate. Byrnes and Gaffney made corresponding moves after the Rebels picked up a commanding 34-14 win. Hillcrest falls out with two consecutive losses and Spring Valley joins. Undefeated West Florence and River Bluff have the chance to prove they belong among the elite as region play begins.

Discuss Palmetto State athletics on our forums. Want to chat with other fans? Check out our dedicated sport by sport forums!

PalmettoPreps.com's prospect form

PARENT CENTRAL - our hub for parents of SC student-athletes

Need tutoring or test prep? Check out PREP Recruiting & Academics