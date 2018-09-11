SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!



Each week, the Palmetto Preps staff will put out its top 10 teams in each of South Carolina's classes. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Dutch Fork (3-0) NO CHANGE

2. TL Hanna (3-0) NO CHANGE

3. Gaffney (3-0) NO CHANGE

4. Dorman (3-0) NO CHANGE

5. Fort Dorchester (4-0) NO CHANGE

6. Berkeley (3-0) NO CHANGE

7. Sumter (4-0) NO CHANGE

8. Byrnes (2-1) NO CHANGE

9. Summerville (3-1) NO CHANGE

10. Hillcrest (3-0) NO CHANGE

No changes at all among the top 10. Dutch Fork gave up points for the first time all season in the fourth quarter of a 63-7 win over Boiling Springs. Hanna took care of business against Belton Honea-Path and Gaffney allowed negative total yards for the second time in three games this season. If Hurricane Florence cooperates, we'll see the biggest 5A matchup of the season so far as Fort Dorchester travels to Berkeley.

