



SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!

The Palmetto Preps staff will be rolling out top 10 lists for each classification. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Greer (4-1) NO CHANGE

2. Hartsville (3-0) NO CHANGE

3. South Pointe (4-1) NO CHANGE

4. Myrtle Beach (3-0) NO CHANGE

5. Belton Honea-Path (4-1) NO CHANGE

6. North Myrtle Beach (3-0) +1

7. Westwood (4-0) +2

8. Greenville (3-2) -2

9. Daniel (4-0) NEW

10. Wren (5-0) NEW

Lancaster and Eastside fall out after tough losses while undefeated Daniel and Wren join the top 10. Greenville remains high with each loss coming by way of a 2-point conversion against top-five teams. Greer-Greenville and Westwood-South Pointe should make for two outstanding top 10 matchups.

Discuss Palmetto State athletics on our forums. Want to chat with other fans? Check out our dedicated sport by sport forums!

PalmettoPreps.com's prospect form

PARENT CENTRAL - our hub for parents of SC student-athletes

Need tutoring or test prep? Check out PREP Recruiting & Academics