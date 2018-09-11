SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!



The Palmetto Preps staff will be rolling out top 10 lists for each classification. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Greer (3-1) NO CHANGE

2. Hartsville (3-0) NO CHANGE

3. South Pointe (2-1) NO CHANGE

4. Myrtle Beach (3-0) +1

5. Belton Honea-Path (2-1) -1

6. Greenville (3-1) -2

7. North Myrtle Beach (3-0) NO CHANGE

8. Eastside (3-0) +1

9. Westwood (3-0) +1

10. Lancaster (4-0) NEW

Lancaster moves in after a 24-13 win over Nation Ford, forcing out North Augusta after the Yellowjackets were shut out in the second half of a 15-12 loss to Blythewood. Belton Honea-Path only drops one spot after getting blasted by 5A No. 2 T.L. Hanna. Wren still quietly lurks just outside the top 10.

