Each week, the Palmetto Preps staff will put out its top 10 teams in each of South Carolina's classes. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Dillon (3-0) NO CHANGE

2. Chapman (6-0) NO CHANGE

3. Chester (6-0) NO CHANGE

4. Woodruff (4-1) NO CHANGE

5. May River (4-0) +2

6. Wade Hampton (H) (5-0) NO CHANGE

7. Camden (4-1) +1

8. Gilbert (3-2) -3

9. Union County (2-3) NO CHANGE

10. Strom Thurmond (4-2) NO CHANGE

Three teams lost and stayed put in the rankings, mostly due to strength of schedule and the teams around them in the rankings. May River continues to impress, cracking the top five.

