Each week, the Palmetto Preps staff will put out its top 10 teams in each of South Carolina's classes. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Dillon (3-0) NO CHANGE

2. Chapman (4-0) NO CHANGE

3. Chester (4-0) NO CHANGE

4. Woodruff (4-0) +1

5. Gilbert (3-1) -1

6. Wade Hampton (H) (3-0) NO CHANGE

7. May River (3-0) NO CHANGE

8. Camden (2-1) NO CHANGE

9. Union County (2-2) +1

10. Strom Thurmond (NEW)

The showdown this week is between Woodruff and Chapman. Strom Thurmond rejoins the top 10 after a 41-20 win over Midland Valley. Cheraw falls out after a big loss to Central Pageland.

