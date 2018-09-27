



Starting this week, the Palmetto Preps staff will put out its top 10 teams in each of South Carolina's classes. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Abbeville (4-0) NO CHANGE

2. Barnwell (5-0) NO CHANGE

3. Carvers Bay (3-0) NO CHANGE

4. Southside Christian (3-2) NO CHANGE

5. Ninety Six (5-0) NO CHANGE

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (4-0) NO CHANGE

7. Andrews (4-0) +1

8. Oceanside Collegiate (3-1) +1

9. Saluda (3-2) -2

10. Hannah-Pamplico (3-0) NO CHANGE

The storm has records looking uneven as teams like No. 10 Hannah-Pamplico haven't played in nearly three weeks. Saluda drops a couple of spots after a 2-score loss to Southside Christian. Several surprise undefeated teams continue to impress.

