Starting this week, the Palmetto Preps staff will put out its top 10 teams in each of South Carolina's classes. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Abbeville (3-0) NO CHANGE

2. Barnwell (4-0) NO CHANGE

3. Carvers Bay (3-0) NO CHANGE

4. Southside Christian (2-2) NO CHANGE

5. Ninety Six (4-0) +2

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (3-0) -1

7. Saluda (3-1) -1

8. Andrews (3-0) NO CHANGE

9. Oceanside Collegiate (2-1) NEW

10. Hannah-Pamplico (3-0) NO CHANGE

Southside Christian remains at No. 4 despite a loss to Abbeville while Ninety Six continues to climb. The Sabres have another big game this week against Saluda, adding to their schedule that is already the toughest so far in the class. Andrews has given up just six points in three games thus far.

