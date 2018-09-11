SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!



Starting this week, the Palmetto Preps staff will put out its top 10 teams in each of South Carolina's classes. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Lamar (4-0) NO CHANGE

2. Wagener-Salley (2-1) +1

3. Lake View (2-2) -1

4. Dixie (3-1) +1

5. Timmonsville (3-1) +1

6. C.E. Murray (2-2) -2

7. St. John's (3-1) +1

8. Ridge Spring-Monetta (1-2) -1

9. Baptist Hill (2-2) NEW

10. Blackville-Hilda (2-1) -1

This was another week with ample changes in our 1A rankings. Lamar stands strong at the top after another near shut out of a team in a higher class. Lake View lost by 41 but gets the benefit of the doubt against 3A No. 1 Dillon. Baptist Hill has bounced back nicely from two close losses earlier in the year with another blowout win.

Discuss Palmetto State athletics on our forums. Want to chat with other fans? Check out our dedicated sport by sport forums!

PalmettoPreps.com's prospect form

PARENT CENTRAL - our hub for parents of SC student-athletes

Need tutoring or test prep? Check out PREP Recruiting & Academics