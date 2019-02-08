College coaches are beginning to take more notice of South Aiken offensive lineman Caleb Eichelberger.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder had a strong season last year for the Thoroughbreds, and he's seen schools show a stronger level of interest as of late. The rising senior told PalmettoPreps.com that he saw growth in his game from his sophomore to junior seasons.

"I feel like I got more aggressive on the front line," he said. "Overall, I think my feet got a little bit better. I think I definitely improved but that I can get better this next season."

A pair of programs from the Carolinas recently checked in on the Palmetto State prospect, with one in-state suitor a possibility to be the first to pull the trigger.

Said Eichelberger: "’I've gotten to talk to a lot of coaches. Nobody’s offered yet, but I’ve talked with Wofford heavily. They’re close, but not quite there yet. Duke has recently come by and talked to me a bit. A couple other schools, basically the same."

What does the standout lineman hope to find at the next level?

"I’ll be looking at a good program where I want to play, but if I have to wait a year or two to be able to do that then I’ll do it. I’d like to go to a big school but they have to have a good education," he said.

Eichelberger is considering a major in sports management or sports medicine, and said that once he starts collecting offers he has no firm time line on when he wants to make a decision.

"I’ll make that decision whenever I feel that it’s right. It could be the day before signing day, but whenever I feel like there’s a good school for me."

*** SC TOP 75 PLAYERS FOR 2020!***

Part I | Part II | Part III

***

Enjoy our work at PalmettoPreps.com and want to help us in our efforts to give statewide coverage to South Carolina student-athletes, coaches, and administrators? Consider subscribing with us - you'll be supporting our work and also receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. It's currently 80 percent off! Promo code: PalmettoSave80