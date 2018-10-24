The 2018 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster was released on Sunday, and many players earned an opportunity to play in the prestigious all-star game.



Coaches are limited in roster selection with a certain number of slots and the rule allowing for just two players from each high school team. Every year, that means other well-deserving players are left off the roster due to those limitations or just due to being overlooked.

In this feature, we take a look at some of the players who could have easily been on the roster.

