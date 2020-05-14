In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com unveils our watch list for the top SCISA football players in the 2022 class. This does not include players from the 2021, 2023, or 2024 classes.



This is a statewide ranking, with players listed in alphabetical order.

Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com? Subscribe today - get a 30 day FREE TRIAL! - and get access to all our work and support our coverage of SC high school football.