The South Carolina High School League issued a statement today that added another week to the high school football season across the state of South Carolina, as well as an update on other sports.

The statement may be read below:

Superintendents, Principals and Athletic Directors:

Thank you for your continued patience and understanding following the arrival and destruction of Hurricane Florence. The membership’s ongoing support of their fellow schools that are experiencing traumatic personal losses in addition to the interruption of athletic events is not surprising yet very much appreciated.

The SCHSL Executive Committee met via conference call this morning and concluded the following decisions pertaining to the remainder of the fall sports season:

Football Update:

The SCHSL Executive Committee has extended the regular season for football to add a Week 11. All games (Varsity and Sub-Varsity) originally scheduled for Week 4 (September 10th -14th), that have been postponed due to evacuations and/or weather may be moved to the week of October 29th - November 2nd. Regular scheduled games for Weeks 5-10 will remain as scheduled.

Additionally, the football playoffs for all classifications will now begin on November 9th, and the State Championships will now be scheduled for December 7th and 8th.

NOTE: Teams are still limited to their maximum number of contests for the regular season.

Volleyball, Swim, Girls Golf, Competitive Cheer, Girls Tennis and Cross Country Update:

There are no changes to the sports season calendar for these sports. They will remain as scheduled. Reminder: Region matches take priority over non-region matches and tournaments.

Commissioner Jerome Singleton states, “It goes without saying the aftermath for many of our counties is one of tremendous damage: loss of homes, vehicles and other personal properties, not to mention the schools and athletic facilities. Working as a team has and will always be the strongest characteristic the SCHSL membership displays year after year.”

The League Office will continue to monitor weather updates and make any adjustments as necessary."

