SCBCA releases final regular season rankings

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Which programs made the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association's top 10 for each classification?

Check out the organization's final regular season rankings below.

AAAAA Boys Top 10

1. Dorman

2. Berkeley

3. Lexington

4. Nation Ford

5. Conway

6. Spring Valley

7. Fort Mill

8. River Bluff

9. Mauldin

10. West Ashley


AAAAA Girls Top 10

1. Goose Creek

2. Woodmont

3. Spring Valley

4. Sumter

5. Fort Dorchester

6. Dorman

7. Lexington

8. Nation Ford

9. TL Hanna

10. Clover


AAAA Boys Top 10

1. Ridge View

2. Westwood

3. AC Flora

4. North Augusta

5. Greenville

6. Wren

7. Colleton County

8. Travelers Rest

9. Orangeburg Wilkinson

10. Lakewood


AAAA Girls Top 10

1. North Augusta

2. Westwood

3. Lower Richland

4. Wilson

5. South Pointe

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Myrtle Beach

8. Airport

9. Greenville

10. Orangeburg Wilkinson


AAA Boys Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

3. Marion

4. Newberry

5. Pendleton

6. Strom Thurmond

7. Chapman

8. Manning

9. Edisto

10. Georgetown


AAA Girls Top 10

1. Bishop England

2. Swansea

3. Emerald

4. Dillon

5. Seneca

6. Keenan

7. Southside

8. Marion

9. Manning

10. May River


AA Boys Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Oceanside Collegiate

3. Silver Bluff

4. Mullins

5. Lee Central

6. Carvers Bay

7. Woodland

8. North Charleston

9. Christ Church

10. Abbeville


AA Girls Top 10

1. Christ Church

2. East Clarendon

3. Woodland

4. Lee Central

5. Mullins

6. Saluda

7. Andrew Jackson

8. Landrum

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Burke


A Boys Top 10

1. Great Falls

2. High Point Academy

3. Hemingway

4. Low Country Leadership

5. Bethune Bowman

6. Charleston Math and Science

7. Denmark-Olar

8. HKT

9. St. Johns

10. North


A Girls Top 10

1. Scott’s Branch

2. High Point Academy

3. McCormick

4. Timmonsville

5. Estill

6. Military Magnet

7. North

8. Blackville-Hilda

9. Lake View

10. Wagener-Salley


