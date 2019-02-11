SCBCA releases final regular season rankings
Which programs made the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association's top 10 for each classification?
Check out the organization's final regular season rankings below.
AAAAA Boys Top 10
1. Dorman
2. Berkeley
3. Lexington
4. Nation Ford
5. Conway
6. Spring Valley
7. Fort Mill
8. River Bluff
9. Mauldin
10. West Ashley
AAAAA Girls Top 10
1. Goose Creek
2. Woodmont
3. Spring Valley
4. Sumter
5. Fort Dorchester
6. Dorman
7. Lexington
8. Nation Ford
9. TL Hanna
10. Clover
AAAA Boys Top 10
1. Ridge View
2. Westwood
3. AC Flora
4. North Augusta
5. Greenville
6. Wren
7. Colleton County
8. Travelers Rest
9. Orangeburg Wilkinson
10. Lakewood
AAAA Girls Top 10
1. North Augusta
2. Westwood
3. Lower Richland
4. Wilson
5. South Pointe
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Myrtle Beach
8. Airport
9. Greenville
10. Orangeburg Wilkinson
AAA Boys Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
3. Marion
4. Newberry
5. Pendleton
6. Strom Thurmond
7. Chapman
8. Manning
9. Edisto
10. Georgetown
AAA Girls Top 10
1. Bishop England
2. Swansea
3. Emerald
4. Dillon
5. Seneca
6. Keenan
7. Southside
8. Marion
9. Manning
10. May River
AA Boys Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Oceanside Collegiate
3. Silver Bluff
4. Mullins
5. Lee Central
6. Carvers Bay
7. Woodland
8. North Charleston
9. Christ Church
10. Abbeville
AA Girls Top 10
1. Christ Church
2. East Clarendon
3. Woodland
4. Lee Central
5. Mullins
6. Saluda
7. Andrew Jackson
8. Landrum
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Burke
A Boys Top 10
1. Great Falls
2. High Point Academy
3. Hemingway
4. Low Country Leadership
5. Bethune Bowman
6. Charleston Math and Science
7. Denmark-Olar
8. HKT
9. St. Johns
10. North
A Girls Top 10
1. Scott’s Branch
2. High Point Academy
3. McCormick
4. Timmonsville
5. Estill
6. Military Magnet
7. North
8. Blackville-Hilda
9. Lake View
10. Wagener-Salley
