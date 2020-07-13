What did PalmettoPreps.com observe at the event?

The inaugural InfiniT Football Elite Series Camp took place on Saturday at Ben Lippen School in Columbia, and many of the state of South Carolina's top high school football prospects took part.

While this is by no means a complete list, here is a bunch of pertinent notes on South Carolina high school football prospects from the event.

*** It will not be long until 2023 Beaufort defensive tackle Eamon Smalls begins to collect offers. High school coaches in the area already are plenty aware of Smalls, but his performance at the camp and his measurables have him on the radar of college coaches as well. He's big and physical, and InfiniT Football's coaches called him "unblockable" on the day.

*** Ridge View's Jordan Smith took home the "Sticky Hands" award for the day's top wide receiver; showcasing his strong hands and route-running ability consistently during the event.

*** Mauldin's George Ford was honored after the event as the day's top running back in attendance, while Sumter's Nathan Harris-Waynick took home the "Courage Award" for his inspiring story of overcoming adversity and displaying tremendous competitiveness.

*** Greenville's Aalijah Kelly really stood out at the wide receiver position for his length, and Chapin's Zavier Short from the 2022 class is another that is intriguing.

*** A host of quarterbacks from within the Palmetto State's borders were on hand working with QB1 Athletics coach Perry Orth, including Sumter's Hayden Vasquez, Spartanburg's Seth Smith, Greenville's Prometheus Franklin, Eastside's Marshall Skoloff, Brookland-Cayce's Tanner Staton, Hillcrest QB Zyaire Avery, AC Flora's Ethan Beamish, and Chapin's Hunter Sheppard, and Ben Lippen's Chase Martin.

*** One under the radar player that PalmettoPreps.com liked from the event was Crestwood offensive lineman Tyler Dawson from the 2021 class. Additionally, 2022 center prospect Alec Johnson from Gray Collegiate turned in a strong performance.

Lamar's Anthony Walton won the MVP award for top OL on the day and impressed the coaching staff with his size, movement, and technique.

*** All-around athlete Randy "Deuce" Caldwell from the 2022 class certainly looked the part physically and worked out as a defensive back with coach Kevin Washington at the event.

We were impressed with Lakewood's Zayveon Wells at the event, and he could begin to pick up Power 5 offers sooner than later. Wells is a prospect we like as a potential slot corner or safety at the next level.

Summerville DB Roan Shawver was very competitive and tested well.

*** Two defenders from the host school, 2021 linebacker Will Owens and fellow senior Dylan King, were standouts at their position. Owens took home MVP award honors for the linebacker group.

Spartanburg's Paris Ferguson is another senior that looked the part at the event.