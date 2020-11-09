People around the South Carolina basketball scene should remember Mike Marsh. He was the 6’10” center on the 2018 Gray Collegiate state championship team who averaged almost 10 points and 8 rebounds per game while pushing almost 300 pounds.

This year, Marsh is playing at Dodge City Community College in Kansas, with Dodge City first year head coach Jake Williams.

On Thursday evening, Marsh picked up his first offer from Nicholls State, the Southland Conference team which finished with a 21-10 overall record last season.