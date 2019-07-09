News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 06:51:35 -0500') }} football Edit

SC High School Football: Top 25 running backs

Annkriwk7ntkfe6dinjf
Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***

Which south Carolina high school football players made our updated top 25 at the running back position?

Subscribers to PalmettoPreps.com can get the full list here.

*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}