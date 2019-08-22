News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-22 10:09:03 -0500') }} football Edit

SC High School Football: Top 25 defensive ends

Dwkfa05kk6rktulqcbsv
Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***

Which south Carolina high school football players made our updated top 25 at the defensive end position?

Subscribers to PalmettoPreps.com can get the full list here.

*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}