*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

PalmettoPreps.com brings its readers more on Southside Christian football as the team gets set to begin spring football.

Head coach Mike Soneborne recently took time out of his schedule to break down his quad in advance of the opening of practice. What did we learn?

****

Two offensive players are going to lead the charge for the team beginning this spring...

Soneborne: "We bring back our three-year starter at quarterback, JW Hertzberg. Anytime you can bring back your starting quarterback from last year, that’s a huge advantage for your team. I believe we have one of the best running backs in the state in Malory Pinckney. I think he’s going to be a big-time college prospect."

The receiving corps is one group that will need some players to step forward...



Soneborne: "We return three offensive linemen out of the five, six starters on offense back. We lost three of our four receivers. It’s going to be a little bit of a challenge to try to replace those guys. All those guys were at least two year starters, so there was a comfort level with them and the quarterback and the offense in general. We’ve definitely got to replace some receivers. We lost, between them, probably 135 or 140 catches."

The team's head coach is looking to call upon some young players to help fill some of those holes on offense...

Soneborne: "You’ve got to have some young guys step up and some JV guys have to mature and fill some roles.We were fortunate to be up be a good margin in a lot of our games, so that allowed some of the backups to get real playing time last year. The JV was good, they were 8-1. We feel like there are maybe six guys on the JV team that will be able to step up and help us. A lot of it is how do guys mature physically, how do they develop in the weight room from the time they stop playing football in November until August. I think that will be a pretty big key for us, how many of those guys can transition from JV to varsity and really be able to help out."

Defensively, Southside Christian loses some players up front as well, but Soneborne likes the personnel returning this spring...



Soneborne: "We’re kind of a 4-2-5 team by design, we’ve been that at least the four years I've been there. We’ll adapt to our personnel a little bit. We played some two-high last year, some 3-4 last year in certain situations. We have five starters coming back on that side of the ball. We lost three defensive linemen to graduation, both our starting linebackers that had been three-year starters there and a corner to graduation. We still feel good about those guys that are coming back"