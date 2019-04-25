*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

2019 First Baptist Team Schedule

PalmettoPreps.com brings its readers more on First Baptit football as the team gets set to begin spring football.

Head coach Johnny Waters recently took time out of his schedule to break down his quad in advance of the opening of practice. What did we learn?

****

The Hurricanes lose one of the state's best from last season, Clemson RB signee Michel Dukes. The squad is returning several key players though, and will add Bishop England QB transfer Will Daniel...



Waters: "We lost Michel Dukes of course, we all know that. To be honest, the team has a real good chemistry about them. Overall, it's probably one of the better teams I've had. Whether or not that shows up in "Ws" and "Ls", I won't know that. I feel good about it, really good about them."

One objective for the team this spring will simply be adjusting to some staffing changes and bringing newcomers up to speed...



Waters: "Our goal this spring is, we have some kids coming in, s[ring is going to be a lot of installation and terminology. I've got to replace my defensive coordinator. My defensive coordinator was outstanding. I have a new one coming in, Bruce Hardin. He was a big-time head coach in North Carolina, has three state championships to his name and was also a coordinator at The Citadel and Army.



Jim Daniel (father of Will Daniel) comes back. We've been back since our Bishop England days, he's coming back over. It's really getting the terminology together. The system will pretty much stay the same, but everybody has a little different day of running it."

The ultimate goal for this team? Waters is aiming high...



Waters: "Our goal, like it has been for the last three years, is to make the state championship game. That goal does not change this year at all."



****



PalmettoPreps.com's Players to Watch:

QB Will Daniel

WR Sincere Brown

WR McKay Wilson

Center Josh Blackstock

Offensive Tackle Logan Stone

LB Ross Greenhill

LB Don McNeil

DT Devin Ray