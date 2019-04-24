*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

PalmettoPreps.com brings its readers more on Spring Valley football as the team gets set to begin spring football.

Head coach Robin Bacon recently took time out of his schedule to break down his quad in advance of the opening of practice. What did we learn?

The Vikings will be a bit of a new-look team in 2019...



Bacon: "I think the biggest thing is building an identity offensively and defensively. We’re going to change some things up this spring. We’ve got some new coaches coming in, so anytime you bring in new coaches you get new ideas. That’s something I’m big on is always trying to improve. As a head coach, you don’t want to be the smartest guy in the room. That’s not good. You hire really good coaches, and get them to come in here and coach."

Along with some schematic changes, Spring Valley will also have a very youthful squad. The spring, then, will be about developing some of that young talent...



Bacon: "We’re going to be extremely young. This will be the youngest team I’ve probably ever coached. Obviously for us the biggest thing is getting the right people in the right places. We don’t have quite as many defensive linemen as we’ve had in the past. We’re looking at possibly running an odd front, which we’ve done in the past. We don’t have nearly the depth. That’s the biggest question for us is the offensive and defensive lines. We’ve got some really good skill guys coming back. We’re really just extremely young there. That’s an area of concern for me for spring practice is identifying young guys that will be able to play.

Last year probably our secondary and our defensive and offensive lines were our strengths. This year we have a lot of skill guys that have athletic ability that we feel like we can stretch the field with. We’ve got some good young kids coming up. We really feel like that’s going to be a big plus for us, finding a place for all these guys and getting them on the field."

The head coach is looking for some roster members to step forward and take ownership this spring, leading into the summer...



Bacon: "Really just instilling in these kids the value of leadership. That’’s one big thing I've always prided myself on is identifying our leaders. We’ve had so many good players go on to Division I schools here our first 6 or 7 years and this may be the first year we don’t have that big Division I guy. We have a lot of hardworking guys and we need to develop leadership. That will be something put into place this spring."