PalmettoPreps.com brings its readers more on Heathwood Hall football as the team gets set to begin spring football.

Head coach Danny Lewis recently took time out of his schedule to break down his quad in advance of the opening of practice. What did we learn?

Offensive outlook...



Lewis: "Offensively, it starts up front. We are fortunate to have seniors Grayson Tanner back at center and Gavin Goodwin at tackle. Our spread option style offense will rely on the 1-2 punch of returning starters QB Alex Lewis and RB Ronnie Porter. Both had solid sophomore seasons and will be a big part of our offensive game plan each week this fall.



WR Az'hane Salaam has had a great off-season and will see double duty on both sides of the ball. He will be counted on to be a play maker in our throw game.D

Defensive outlook...

Lewis: "Excited about the fact that we are returning a solid core group of young guys that played a lot of meaningful snaps last year. (Defensive lineman) Rondarius Porter led the team in tackles last year as a true freshman. He is quickly growing into one of the better players in our league. Rising juniors William Lamar and Ryan Liester will be counted on to make plays from their linebacker positions. Senior Darius Bates is a physical DB that can make plays in space. With his range and ability to play the ball in the air, 6-foot-3 junior Thomas Harris will get a long look at safety this spring.



Goals for spring ball...

Lewis: "Take advantage of of the 10 days allowed by SCISA to have spring practice. The focus will be teaching fundamentals and technique. As a coaching staff, continue to find ways to best utilize our personnel and put our players in positions to be successful. We are trusting that our younger guys will continue taking on roles of leadership that carry over to a productive summer strength and conditioning program.

Looking ahead to fall...

Lewis: "SCISA 3A is growing. The level of competition and coaching gets better every year as seen by the number of prospects getting opportunities to play on the next level. For us the next step is to have a winning record and host a home playoff game."

PalmettoPreps' Players to Watch

QB Alex Lewis

RB/LB Ronnie Porter

DL/FB Rondarius Porter

DB/WR Az'hane Salaam

OL Grayson Tanner

DB Thomas Harris

LB William Lamar

LB/FB Ryan Liester