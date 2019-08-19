SC High School Football Scores: Jamboree scoop
Many South Carolina high school football programs around the state participating in jamboree events on Friday and Saturday.
***
Aiken County Scrimmage
Ridge Spring-Monetta 6, Midland Valley 0
Wagener-Salley 24, Aiken 14
North Augusta 10, Williston-Elko 0
South Aiken 7, Silver Bluff 0
Aun and McKay Kickoff Classic
Barnwell 28, Newberry 6
Chapin vs. Westwood - cancelled
Spring Valley 8, Laurens 8
Gray Collegiate 7, Mid-Carolina 3 - early ending due to weather
BATTLE AT THE BORDER
Carolina High vs. North Henderson (NC)
Calhoun Academy Jamboree
Northside Christian 12, Conway Christian 0
Camden Shrine Club Football Jamboree
North Central 9, Ben Lippen 7
Lugoff-Elgin 14, Legion Collegiate 0
May River 21, Camden 3
Charleston County Coastal Clash
Burke 32, Military Magnet 0
Timberland 33, Baptist Hill 6
West Ashley 21, Stall 6
CBN Kickoff Classic
Aynor vs. Carolina Forest - cancelled
Green Sea Floyds 21, Socastee 0
Loris vs. Conway - cancelled
Myrtle Beach 28, St. James 0
Waccamaw vs. North Myrtle Beach - cancelled
Dorchester County Jamboree
Ashley Ridge 0, Woodland 0
Fort Dorchester 14, Woodland 0
Summerville 7, Ashley Ridge 0
Fort Dorchester 7, Summerville 0
Green Wave Jamboree
Daniel vs. Brookland-Cayce
Seneca vs. Easley
Greer Gridiron Classic
Spartanburg vs. Chapman
Boiling Springs vs. Greer
Easley High Jamboree
Brookland-Cayce 26, Daniel 21
FCA Anderson County Jamboree
Wren 42, Crescent 6
Powdersville 21, Pendleton 13
Westside 27, BHP 23
TL Hanna 33, Palmetto 14
Iron City Classic
Blacksburg 7, Thomas Jefferson (NC) 7
Broome 21, Landrum 7
Southside Christian 21, Spartanburg Christian 0
Kershaw County Jamboree
Lexington Sportsarama
Gilbert 20, White Knoll 7
Batesburg-Leesville 52, Edisto 0
Lexington 14, Pelion 0
River Bluff 42, Swansea 7
Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree
Andrews 20, Stratford 7
Berkeley 21, Hanahan 0
Colleton County 21, Goose Creek 14
Hanahan 0, Cane Bay 0
Stratford 0, Colleton County 0
Cane Bay 9, Andrews 0
Wade Hampton 6, Goose Creek 0
Olympic High Jamboree (NC)
Blythewood defeated Olympic (NC), 14-7
Region 1A Jamboree
Calhoun Falls vs. Whitmire
Dixie, McCormick, Ware Shoals
Red Raider Jamboree
Greenville 17, Greenwood 7
Eastside 23, Mauldin 7
Riverside Vs. Berea
Wade Hampton vs. Hillcrest
Richard Winn Jamboree
WW King 14, Cambridge/Palmetto Christian 0
Laurens Academy 20, Cambridge/Palmetto Christian 0
Richard Winn 28, WW King 0
Richard Winn 8, Laurens 0
Richland One Jamboree
AC Flora 0, Hammond 0
Dreher 14, Eau Claire 0
Keenan 13, CA Johnson 0
Lower Richland 6, Columbia 6
Ridge View Football Classic
Fairfield Central 19, RNE 0
Ridge View 14, Airport 3
Saluda Jamboree
Saluda 20, Emerald 0
Strom Thurmond 14, Abbeville 6
Sumter Sertoma Jamboree
Dutch Fork vs. Sumter - cancelled
Irmo 21, Crestwood 0
Lakewood vs. Lee Central - cancelled
WHRI Football City USA Kickoff
Rock Hill 7, Marvin Ridge (NC) 6
South Pointe 13 Gaffney 7
Northwestern 7, Providence (NC) 0
OTHER
Byrnes 35, York 0
