Many South Carolina high school football programs around the state participating in jamboree events on Friday and Saturday.

Aiken County Scrimmage

Ridge Spring-Monetta 6, Midland Valley 0

Wagener-Salley 24, Aiken 14

North Augusta 10, Williston-Elko 0

South Aiken 7, Silver Bluff 0





Aun and McKay Kickoff Classic

Barnwell 28, Newberry 6

Chapin vs. Westwood - cancelled

Spring Valley 8, Laurens 8

Gray Collegiate 7, Mid-Carolina 3 - early ending due to weather





BATTLE AT THE BORDER

Carolina High vs. North Henderson (NC)







Calhoun Academy Jamboree

Northside Christian 12, Conway Christian 0





Camden Shrine Club Football Jamboree

North Central 9, Ben Lippen 7



Lugoff-Elgin 14, Legion Collegiate 0



May River 21, Camden 3





Charleston County Coastal Clash

Burke 32, Military Magnet 0

Timberland 33, Baptist Hill 6

West Ashley 21, Stall 6





CBN Kickoff Classic

Aynor vs. Carolina Forest - cancelled

Green Sea Floyds 21, Socastee 0

Loris vs. Conway - cancelled

Myrtle Beach 28, St. James 0

Waccamaw vs. North Myrtle Beach - cancelled





Dorchester County Jamboree

Ashley Ridge 0, Woodland 0

Fort Dorchester 14, Woodland 0

Summerville 7, Ashley Ridge 0

Fort Dorchester 7, Summerville 0





Green Wave Jamboree

Daniel vs. Brookland-Cayce

Seneca vs. Easley





Greer Gridiron Classic

Spartanburg vs. Chapman

Boiling Springs vs. Greer





Easley High Jamboree

Brookland-Cayce 26, Daniel 21





FCA Anderson County Jamboree

Wren 42, Crescent 6

Powdersville 21, Pendleton 13

Westside 27, BHP 23

TL Hanna 33, Palmetto 14





Iron City Classic

Blacksburg 7, Thomas Jefferson (NC) 7

Broome 21, Landrum 7

Southside Christian 21, Spartanburg Christian 0





Kershaw County Jamboree

Lexington Sportsarama

Gilbert 20, White Knoll 7

Batesburg-Leesville 52, Edisto 0

Lexington 14, Pelion 0

River Bluff 42, Swansea 7





Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree

Andrews 20, Stratford 7

Berkeley 21, Hanahan 0

Colleton County 21, Goose Creek 14

Hanahan 0, Cane Bay 0

Stratford 0, Colleton County 0

Cane Bay 9, Andrews 0

Wade Hampton 6, Goose Creek 0





Olympic High Jamboree (NC)

Blythewood defeated Olympic (NC), 14-7





Region 1A Jamboree

Calhoun Falls vs. Whitmire

Dixie, McCormick, Ware Shoals







Red Raider Jamboree



Greenville 17, Greenwood 7



Eastside 23, Mauldin 7



Riverside Vs. Berea

Wade Hampton vs. Hillcrest







Richard Winn Jamboree

WW King 14, Cambridge/Palmetto Christian 0

Laurens Academy 20, Cambridge/Palmetto Christian 0

Richard Winn 28, WW King 0

Richard Winn 8, Laurens 0





Richland One Jamboree

AC Flora 0, Hammond 0

Dreher 14, Eau Claire 0

Keenan 13, CA Johnson 0

Lower Richland 6, Columbia 6





Ridge View Football Classic

Fairfield Central 19, RNE 0

Ridge View 14, Airport 3





Saluda Jamboree

Saluda 20, Emerald 0

Strom Thurmond 14, Abbeville 6





Sumter Sertoma Jamboree

Dutch Fork vs. Sumter - cancelled

Irmo 21, Crestwood 0

Lakewood vs. Lee Central - cancelled





WHRI Football City USA Kickoff

Rock Hill 7, Marvin Ridge (NC) 6



South Pointe 13 Gaffney 7



Northwestern 7, Providence (NC) 0

OTHER

Byrnes 35, York 0





Have missing scores or want to pass along stats/information to us? Email us: palmettoprepsrivals(at)gmail.com or hit us on Twitter (@PalmettoPrepsSC)!

