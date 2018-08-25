Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-25 06:38:15 -0500') }} football Edit

SC High School Football Scoreboard

B7jkx2dvquth2nqdczub
Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Publisher

SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!

PalmettoPreps.com brings you high school scores from across the state (Thursday and Friday), powered by SCSportsSource.

***

THURSDAY (8-23-18)

Wilson 20 – Manning 0

Barnwell 40 – Blackville-Hilda 6

FRIDAY (8-24-18)

Patrick Henry 42 - Calhoun Academy 16

Whitmire 19 - Great Falls 6

Pendleton 14 - Pickens 7

Orangeburg Prep 32 - Greenwood Christian 15

Richard Winn Academy 57 - Cathedral Academy 0

Silver Bluff 56 - Williston-Elko 10

Myrtle Beach 37 - Hanahan 0

Lake View 43 - Johnsonville 0

Chapin 17 - Mid-Carolina 13

West Florence 52 - Darlington 21

Abbeville 49 - Newberry 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20 - Orangeburg-Wilkinson 6

Union County 35 - A.C. Flora 14

Lexington 16 - Dreher 7

Brookland-Cayce 32 - Airport 14

Hammond 49 - Trinity-Byrnes 24

Hartsville 31 - South Florence 12

North Central 33 - Columbia 8

Chester 28 - Fort Mill 20

Mullins 56 - Creek Bridge 0

Landrum 25 - Dixie 3

Georgetown 46 - Phillip Simmons 7

Greenwood Raptors 40 - Ware Shoals 0

Timmonsville 14 - Edisto 6

Summerville 34 - Wando 8

Boiling Springs 22 - Westside 7

North Myrtle Beach 41 - Loris 14

Aynor 47 - Waccamaw 14

Woodland 34 - Lake Marion 0

Grovetown, GA 24 - Midland Valley 13

Laurence Manning 51 - Augusta Christian 6

North Augusta 27 - Evans, GA 21

Byrnes 41 - Northwestern 21

Lakeside, GA 35 - South Aiken 18

Travelers Rest 63 - Carolina Academy 0

Saluda 55 - Ridge Spring-Monetta 12

Belton-Honea Path 51 - Powdersville 7

Woodruff 48 - Broome 12

Marlboro County 40 - Cheraw 14

Westwood 18 - Blythewood 7

Strom Thurmond 27 - Aiken 21

Eau Claire 14 - Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0

Gaffney 28 - Greenwood 7

Berkeley 28 - Ashley Ridge 21

Nation Ford 28 - Conway 17

Walhalla 70 - West-Oak 7

May River 35, Bluffton 21

Camden 47 - Lugoff-Elgin 14

Hilton Head 34 - St. James 0

Hillcrest 20 - Mauldin 14

Rock Hill 29 - South Pointe 22

Fox Creek 19 - Wagener-Salley 12

Andrews 22 - Hemingway 0

Dutch Fork 63 - Spring Valley 0

Daniel 54 - Easley 28

Liberty 22 - Berea 6

Scott's Branch 27 - East Clarendon 13

Lamar 23 - Central 0

Palmetto Christian 46 - Tri-Academy 0

C.A. Johnson 30 - Lewisville 22

Andrew Jackson 37 - St. John's 24

Indian Land 34 - Buford 7

Ben Lippen 34 - Pinewood Prep 6

Robert E. Lee Academy 32 - Pee Dee Academy 25

Carolina Forest 34 - Lower RIchland 14

Palmetto 27 - Woodmont 16

Chapman 52 - Seneca 34

Socastee 39 - North Brunswick, NC 21

Laurens 34 - Clinton 14

White Knoll 28 - Colleton County 21

Savannah Christian 54 - Oceanside Collegiate 14

Ridge View 33 - Providence Day, NC 7

Southside 26 - JL Mann 19

Stratford 34 - Stall 7

Charlotte Latin, NC 16 - Timberland 0

Wardlaw Academy 30 - St. John's Christian 22

Heathwood Hall 13 - Wilson Hall 12

Chesterfield 47 - McBee 6

Fort Dorchester 55 - Cane Bay 23

Latta 26 - Marion 23

First Baptist 41 - Burke 0

Carolina Academy 18 - Dorchester Academy 0

Academic Magnet 58 - Charleston Charter 20

Asheville School, NC 27 - Oakbrook Prep 12

Gilbert 54 - Batesburg-Leesville 19

Beaufort 48 - Battery Creek 6

Ninety-Six 57 - St. Joseph's 42

CE Murray 26, Lee Central 20

Wren 25 - Camden County, GA 14

Chesnee 41 - Christ Church 27

Crescent 36 - Blacksburg 7

Whale Branch 47 - Cross 0

Eastside 47 - Riverside 21

TL Hanna 47 - Emerald 7

Garrett 12 - Baptist Hill 6

Gray Collegiate 28 - Swansea 26

Greenville 27 - Wade Hampton (G) 0

Greer 37 - Spartanburg 17

Hannah-Pamplico 28 - Green Sea Floyds 12

Southside Christian 48 - Hickory Hawks, NC 0

Irmo 43 - Keenan 12

West Ashley 55 - James Island 14

Lakewood 28 - Lake City 22

Lancaster 47 - Fairfield-Central 18

Dillon Christian 33 - Northwood Academy 6

Porter-Gaud 42 - Cardinal Newman 21

River Bluff 31 – Richland Northeast 0

Florence Christian 56 - The King's Academy 21

Thomas Heyward Academy 56 - John Paul II 19

Wade Hampton (H) 42 - Allendale-Fairfax 14

Williamsburg Academy 33 - Christian Academy 6

Andrew Jackson Acadmey 52 - W.W. King 0

Memorial Day, GA 58 - Hilton Head Christian 27

Faith Christian 52 – Laurens Academy 34

Branchville 49 - North 0

Bethesda Academy 34 - St. Andrew's 0

Lincoln County, GA 31 - McCormick 10

Sumter 49 - Crestwood 20

Clover 35 - Forest View, NC 3

Calhoun County 36 - Pelion 20

Clarendon Hall 52 - Beaufort Academy 33

Colleton Prep 21 - Hilton Head Prep 20

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 29 - Estill 0

Jefferson Davis Academy 30 - Holly Hill Academy 14

Denmark-Olar 24 - Bethune-Bowman 18

North Charleston 16 - Military Magnet 14

Spartanburg Christian 21 - Thomas Sumter Academy 7

***(Scores provided by SCSportsSource)

Jhnmzy5bjocmnssgitjw

Discuss Palmetto State athletics on our forums. Want to chat with other fans? Check out our dedicated sport by sport forums!

PalmettoPreps.com's prospect form

PARENT CENTRAL - our hub for parents of SC student-athletes

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}