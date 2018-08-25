SC High School Football Scoreboard
PalmettoPreps.com brings you high school scores from across the state (Thursday and Friday), powered by SCSportsSource.
***
THURSDAY (8-23-18)
Wilson 20 – Manning 0
Barnwell 40 – Blackville-Hilda 6
FRIDAY (8-24-18)
Patrick Henry 42 - Calhoun Academy 16
Whitmire 19 - Great Falls 6
Pendleton 14 - Pickens 7
Orangeburg Prep 32 - Greenwood Christian 15
Richard Winn Academy 57 - Cathedral Academy 0
Silver Bluff 56 - Williston-Elko 10
Myrtle Beach 37 - Hanahan 0
Lake View 43 - Johnsonville 0
Chapin 17 - Mid-Carolina 13
West Florence 52 - Darlington 21
Abbeville 49 - Newberry 0
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20 - Orangeburg-Wilkinson 6
Union County 35 - A.C. Flora 14
Lexington 16 - Dreher 7
Brookland-Cayce 32 - Airport 14
Hammond 49 - Trinity-Byrnes 24
Hartsville 31 - South Florence 12
North Central 33 - Columbia 8
Chester 28 - Fort Mill 20
Mullins 56 - Creek Bridge 0
Landrum 25 - Dixie 3
Georgetown 46 - Phillip Simmons 7
Greenwood Raptors 40 - Ware Shoals 0
Timmonsville 14 - Edisto 6
Summerville 34 - Wando 8
Boiling Springs 22 - Westside 7
North Myrtle Beach 41 - Loris 14
Aynor 47 - Waccamaw 14
Woodland 34 - Lake Marion 0
Grovetown, GA 24 - Midland Valley 13
Laurence Manning 51 - Augusta Christian 6
North Augusta 27 - Evans, GA 21
Byrnes 41 - Northwestern 21
Lakeside, GA 35 - South Aiken 18
Travelers Rest 63 - Carolina Academy 0
Saluda 55 - Ridge Spring-Monetta 12
Belton-Honea Path 51 - Powdersville 7
Woodruff 48 - Broome 12
Marlboro County 40 - Cheraw 14
Westwood 18 - Blythewood 7
Strom Thurmond 27 - Aiken 21
Eau Claire 14 - Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0
Gaffney 28 - Greenwood 7
Berkeley 28 - Ashley Ridge 21
Nation Ford 28 - Conway 17
Walhalla 70 - West-Oak 7
May River 35, Bluffton 21
Camden 47 - Lugoff-Elgin 14
Hilton Head 34 - St. James 0
Hillcrest 20 - Mauldin 14
Rock Hill 29 - South Pointe 22
Fox Creek 19 - Wagener-Salley 12
Andrews 22 - Hemingway 0
Dutch Fork 63 - Spring Valley 0
Daniel 54 - Easley 28
Liberty 22 - Berea 6
Scott's Branch 27 - East Clarendon 13
Lamar 23 - Central 0
Palmetto Christian 46 - Tri-Academy 0
C.A. Johnson 30 - Lewisville 22
Andrew Jackson 37 - St. John's 24
Indian Land 34 - Buford 7
Ben Lippen 34 - Pinewood Prep 6
Robert E. Lee Academy 32 - Pee Dee Academy 25
Carolina Forest 34 - Lower RIchland 14
Palmetto 27 - Woodmont 16
Chapman 52 - Seneca 34
Socastee 39 - North Brunswick, NC 21
Laurens 34 - Clinton 14
White Knoll 28 - Colleton County 21
Savannah Christian 54 - Oceanside Collegiate 14
Ridge View 33 - Providence Day, NC 7
Southside 26 - JL Mann 19
Stratford 34 - Stall 7
Charlotte Latin, NC 16 - Timberland 0
Wardlaw Academy 30 - St. John's Christian 22
Heathwood Hall 13 - Wilson Hall 12
Chesterfield 47 - McBee 6
Fort Dorchester 55 - Cane Bay 23
Latta 26 - Marion 23
First Baptist 41 - Burke 0
Carolina Academy 18 - Dorchester Academy 0
Academic Magnet 58 - Charleston Charter 20
Asheville School, NC 27 - Oakbrook Prep 12
Gilbert 54 - Batesburg-Leesville 19
Beaufort 48 - Battery Creek 6
Ninety-Six 57 - St. Joseph's 42
CE Murray 26, Lee Central 20
Wren 25 - Camden County, GA 14
Chesnee 41 - Christ Church 27
Crescent 36 - Blacksburg 7
Whale Branch 47 - Cross 0
Eastside 47 - Riverside 21
TL Hanna 47 - Emerald 7
Garrett 12 - Baptist Hill 6
Gray Collegiate 28 - Swansea 26
Greenville 27 - Wade Hampton (G) 0
Greer 37 - Spartanburg 17
Hannah-Pamplico 28 - Green Sea Floyds 12
Southside Christian 48 - Hickory Hawks, NC 0
Irmo 43 - Keenan 12
West Ashley 55 - James Island 14
Lakewood 28 - Lake City 22
Lancaster 47 - Fairfield-Central 18
Dillon Christian 33 - Northwood Academy 6
Porter-Gaud 42 - Cardinal Newman 21
River Bluff 31 – Richland Northeast 0
Florence Christian 56 - The King's Academy 21
Thomas Heyward Academy 56 - John Paul II 19
Wade Hampton (H) 42 - Allendale-Fairfax 14
Williamsburg Academy 33 - Christian Academy 6
Andrew Jackson Acadmey 52 - W.W. King 0
Memorial Day, GA 58 - Hilton Head Christian 27
Faith Christian 52 – Laurens Academy 34
Branchville 49 - North 0
Bethesda Academy 34 - St. Andrew's 0
Lincoln County, GA 31 - McCormick 10
Sumter 49 - Crestwood 20
Clover 35 - Forest View, NC 3
Calhoun County 36 - Pelion 20
Clarendon Hall 52 - Beaufort Academy 33
Colleton Prep 21 - Hilton Head Prep 20
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 29 - Estill 0
Jefferson Davis Academy 30 - Holly Hill Academy 14
Denmark-Olar 24 - Bethune-Bowman 18
North Charleston 16 - Military Magnet 14
Spartanburg Christian 21 - Thomas Sumter Academy 7
***(Scores provided by SCSportsSource)