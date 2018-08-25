SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!

PalmettoPreps.com brings you high school scores from across the state (Thursday and Friday), powered by SCSportsSource.

***

THURSDAY (8-23-18)

Wilson 20 – Manning 0

Barnwell 40 – Blackville-Hilda 6

FRIDAY (8-24-18)

Patrick Henry 42 - Calhoun Academy 16



Whitmire 19 - Great Falls 6

Pendleton 14 - Pickens 7

Orangeburg Prep 32 - Greenwood Christian 15

Richard Winn Academy 57 - Cathedral Academy 0

Silver Bluff 56 - Williston-Elko 10

Myrtle Beach 37 - Hanahan 0

Lake View 43 - Johnsonville 0

Chapin 17 - Mid-Carolina 13

West Florence 52 - Darlington 21

Abbeville 49 - Newberry 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20 - Orangeburg-Wilkinson 6

Union County 35 - A.C. Flora 14

Lexington 16 - Dreher 7

Brookland-Cayce 32 - Airport 14

Hammond 49 - Trinity-Byrnes 24

Hartsville 31 - South Florence 12

North Central 33 - Columbia 8

Chester 28 - Fort Mill 20

Mullins 56 - Creek Bridge 0

Landrum 25 - Dixie 3

Georgetown 46 - Phillip Simmons 7

Greenwood Raptors 40 - Ware Shoals 0

Timmonsville 14 - Edisto 6

Summerville 34 - Wando 8

Boiling Springs 22 - Westside 7

North Myrtle Beach 41 - Loris 14

Aynor 47 - Waccamaw 14

Woodland 34 - Lake Marion 0

Grovetown, GA 24 - Midland Valley 13

Laurence Manning 51 - Augusta Christian 6

North Augusta 27 - Evans, GA 21

Byrnes 41 - Northwestern 21

Lakeside, GA 35 - South Aiken 18

Travelers Rest 63 - Carolina Academy 0

Saluda 55 - Ridge Spring-Monetta 12

Belton-Honea Path 51 - Powdersville 7

Woodruff 48 - Broome 12

Marlboro County 40 - Cheraw 14

Westwood 18 - Blythewood 7

Strom Thurmond 27 - Aiken 21

Eau Claire 14 - Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0

Gaffney 28 - Greenwood 7

Berkeley 28 - Ashley Ridge 21

Nation Ford 28 - Conway 17

Walhalla 70 - West-Oak 7

May River 35, Bluffton 21



Camden 47 - Lugoff-Elgin 14

Hilton Head 34 - St. James 0

Hillcrest 20 - Mauldin 14

Rock Hill 29 - South Pointe 22

Fox Creek 19 - Wagener-Salley 12

Andrews 22 - Hemingway 0

Dutch Fork 63 - Spring Valley 0

Daniel 54 - Easley 28

Liberty 22 - Berea 6

Scott's Branch 27 - East Clarendon 13

Lamar 23 - Central 0

Palmetto Christian 46 - Tri-Academy 0

C.A. Johnson 30 - Lewisville 22

Andrew Jackson 37 - St. John's 24

Indian Land 34 - Buford 7

Ben Lippen 34 - Pinewood Prep 6

Robert E. Lee Academy 32 - Pee Dee Academy 25

Carolina Forest 34 - Lower RIchland 14

Palmetto 27 - Woodmont 16

Chapman 52 - Seneca 34

Socastee 39 - North Brunswick, NC 21

Laurens 34 - Clinton 14

White Knoll 28 - Colleton County 21

Savannah Christian 54 - Oceanside Collegiate 14

Ridge View 33 - Providence Day, NC 7

Southside 26 - JL Mann 19

Stratford 34 - Stall 7

Charlotte Latin, NC 16 - Timberland 0

Wardlaw Academy 30 - St. John's Christian 22

Heathwood Hall 13 - Wilson Hall 12

Chesterfield 47 - McBee 6

Fort Dorchester 55 - Cane Bay 23

Latta 26 - Marion 23

First Baptist 41 - Burke 0

Carolina Academy 18 - Dorchester Academy 0

Academic Magnet 58 - Charleston Charter 20

Asheville School, NC 27 - Oakbrook Prep 12

Gilbert 54 - Batesburg-Leesville 19

Beaufort 48 - Battery Creek 6

Ninety-Six 57 - St. Joseph's 42

CE Murray 26, Lee Central 20

Wren 25 - Camden County, GA 14

Chesnee 41 - Christ Church 27

Crescent 36 - Blacksburg 7

Whale Branch 47 - Cross 0

Eastside 47 - Riverside 21

TL Hanna 47 - Emerald 7

Garrett 12 - Baptist Hill 6

Gray Collegiate 28 - Swansea 26

Greenville 27 - Wade Hampton (G) 0

Greer 37 - Spartanburg 17

Hannah-Pamplico 28 - Green Sea Floyds 12

Southside Christian 48 - Hickory Hawks, NC 0

Irmo 43 - Keenan 12

West Ashley 55 - James Island 14

Lakewood 28 - Lake City 22

Lancaster 47 - Fairfield-Central 18

Dillon Christian 33 - Northwood Academy 6

Porter-Gaud 42 - Cardinal Newman 21

River Bluff 31 – Richland Northeast 0

Florence Christian 56 - The King's Academy 21

Thomas Heyward Academy 56 - John Paul II 19

Wade Hampton (H) 42 - Allendale-Fairfax 14

Williamsburg Academy 33 - Christian Academy 6

Andrew Jackson Acadmey 52 - W.W. King 0

Memorial Day, GA 58 - Hilton Head Christian 27

Faith Christian 52 – Laurens Academy 34

Branchville 49 - North 0

Bethesda Academy 34 - St. Andrew's 0

Lincoln County, GA 31 - McCormick 10

Sumter 49 - Crestwood 20

Clover 35 - Forest View, NC 3

Calhoun County 36 - Pelion 20

Clarendon Hall 52 - Beaufort Academy 33

Colleton Prep 21 - Hilton Head Prep 20

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 29 - Estill 0

Jefferson Davis Academy 30 - Holly Hill Academy 14

Denmark-Olar 24 - Bethune-Bowman 18

North Charleston 16 - Military Magnet 14

Spartanburg Christian 21 - Thomas Sumter Academy 7

***(Scores provided by SCSportsSource)