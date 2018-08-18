Ticker
SC High School Football Scoreboard

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Publisher

Week Zero of high school football in the Palmetto State commenced on Thursday night, as multiple games came to a final result. Over 100 games will take place on Friday and Saturday; the full schedule can be found below Thursday's results.



THURSDAY RESULTS

Hannah-Pamplico 28, Lake View 26

North Myrtle Beach 16, Conway 14

Trinity-Byrnes 26, Ben Lippen 25

Robert E Lee 21, Heathwood Hall 7

Orangeburg Prep 10, Bethesda Academy 0

Eau Claire 44, Lewisville 18

***

FULL WEEK ZERO SCHEDULE, INCLUDING FRIDAY AND SATURDAY GAMES

FRIDAY

Burke 26, Cross 0

Westwood 53, Lugoff-Elgin 12

River Bluff 61, Fort Mill 34

Dillon 49, Lumberton (NC) 20

Whale Branch 31, Battery Creek 9

Sumter 33, Rock Hill 23

Oakbrook Prep 44, Ware Shoals 8

Wilson 26, Lake City 6

Abbeville 57, Lincoln County 0

Green Sea Floyds 49, West Columbus (NC) 0

Hilton Head 43, Savannah (GA) 14

Socastee 36, West Brunswick (GA) 29

Fort Dorchester 37, Glynn Academy (GA) 21

Byrnes 39, Greer 26

Easley 13, Pickens 7

Camden 38, North Central 0

Andrew Jackson 45, McBee 3

May River 34, Memorial Day 6

Lancaster 35, Indian Land 7

Oceanside Collegiate 17, Baptist Hill 8

Great Falls 8, Johnson 6

Blythewood 38, Ridge View 21

Mid-Carolina 33, Whitmire 7

Southside Christian 17, Charlotte Latin (NC) 14

Lakeside (GA) 33, Midland Valley 22

Spartanburg 52, Nation Ford 28

Chester 44, Aiken 12

Greenwood 28, South Aiken 14

Columbia 40, Keenan 34

Carvers Bay 81, Waccamaw 14

Clover 26, York 21

Woodruff 44, Chesnee 0

North August 32, Thomson (GA) 24

West Ashley 25, Cane Bay 22

South Pointe 49, Northwestern 14

O-W 25, Calhoun County 8

Wade Hampton 24, Lee Central 7

Lexington 28, Irmo 21

St. Joseph's Catholic 40, Carolina Academy 14

Manning 28, Scotts Branch 0

Johnsonsville 42, Creek Bridge 0

Broome 46, Central 14

Academic Magnet 35, Northwood Academy 7

Edisto 39, H-K-T 0

South Florence 41, James Island 14

Blacksburg 45, Buford 22

Hammond 15, Charlotte Country Day 12

Gilbert 35, Gray Collegiate 28

Dorman 55, Wade Hampton 0

Dorchester Academy 32, King's Academy 6

Lake Marion 32, Military Magnet 14

Barnwell 54, Williston-Elko 6

Airport 49, Dreher 35

Greenville 41, Woodmont 23

Hanahan 54, Myrtle Beach 51

Branchville 8, Colleton Prep 0

Eastside 22, Southside 18

Ashley Ridge 30, Goose Creek 13

CE Murray 16, Kingstree 12

Strom Thurmond 30, Saluda 19

East Clarendon @ Timmonsville - postponed until Monday

Chapman 59, Union County 40

Beaufort 35, Flora 21

Berkeley 69, Stall 12

Travelers Rest 35, Riverside 14

Cardinal Newman 16, John Paul II 14

Johns Creek 48, Fairfield Central 21

Screven County (GA) 31, Bluffton 30

West Florence 59, Crestwood 47

Daniel 35, Liberty 0

Loris 33, St. James 21

Augusta Christian 48, Augusta Prep 35

Village Christian (NC) 70, Dillon Christian 7

Calhoun Academy 46, Faith Christian/Ridge Christian Academy 34

Woodland @ Ridgeland-Hardeeville - postponed until Monday

Crescent 44, McCormick 0

Lower Richland 14, Swansea 8

Greenwood Christian 42, Calhoun Falls Charter 14

First Baptist 35, Bishop England 7

Brookland-Cayce 42, White Knoll 35

Wagener-Salley 22, Pelion 0

Lamar 69, Hemingway 7

Ninety Six 62, Emerald 46

Cheraw 44, Darlington 41

Marlboro County 36, Carolina Christian 0

Landrum 42, Blue Ridge 0

Jefferson Davis 46, Providence Home School 0

Blackville-Hilda 28, Bethune-Bowman 0

Batesburg-Leesville 15, Ridge Spring-Monetta 8

Dixie 19, Christ Church Episcopal 0

St. John's 39, Phillip Simmons 6

Thomas Heyward 33, Hilton Head Christian 21

Porter Gaud 56, Charleston Math @ Science 0

SATURDAY

Cedar Grove (GA) @ Summerville

Dutch Fork @ Mallard Creek (NC)

Lakewood @ Colleton County

{{ article.author_name }}