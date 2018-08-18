SC High School Football Scoreboard
Week Zero of high school football in the Palmetto State commenced on Thursday night, as multiple games came to a final result. Over 100 games will take place on Friday and Saturday; the full schedule can be found below Thursday's results.
THURSDAY RESULTS
Hannah-Pamplico 28, Lake View 26
North Myrtle Beach 16, Conway 14
Trinity-Byrnes 26, Ben Lippen 25
Robert E Lee 21, Heathwood Hall 7
Orangeburg Prep 10, Bethesda Academy 0
Eau Claire 44, Lewisville 18
***
FULL WEEK ZERO SCHEDULE, INCLUDING FRIDAY AND SATURDAY GAMES
FRIDAY
Burke 26, Cross 0
Westwood 53, Lugoff-Elgin 12
River Bluff 61, Fort Mill 34
Dillon 49, Lumberton (NC) 20
Whale Branch 31, Battery Creek 9
Sumter 33, Rock Hill 23
Oakbrook Prep 44, Ware Shoals 8
Wilson 26, Lake City 6
Abbeville 57, Lincoln County 0
Green Sea Floyds 49, West Columbus (NC) 0
Hilton Head 43, Savannah (GA) 14
Socastee 36, West Brunswick (GA) 29
Fort Dorchester 37, Glynn Academy (GA) 21
Byrnes 39, Greer 26
Easley 13, Pickens 7
Camden 38, North Central 0
Andrew Jackson 45, McBee 3
May River 34, Memorial Day 6
Lancaster 35, Indian Land 7
Oceanside Collegiate 17, Baptist Hill 8
Great Falls 8, Johnson 6
Blythewood 38, Ridge View 21
Mid-Carolina 33, Whitmire 7
Southside Christian 17, Charlotte Latin (NC) 14
Lakeside (GA) 33, Midland Valley 22
Spartanburg 52, Nation Ford 28
Chester 44, Aiken 12
Greenwood 28, South Aiken 14
Columbia 40, Keenan 34
Carvers Bay 81, Waccamaw 14
Clover 26, York 21
Woodruff 44, Chesnee 0
North August 32, Thomson (GA) 24
West Ashley 25, Cane Bay 22
South Pointe 49, Northwestern 14
O-W 25, Calhoun County 8
Wade Hampton 24, Lee Central 7
Lexington 28, Irmo 21
St. Joseph's Catholic 40, Carolina Academy 14
Manning 28, Scotts Branch 0
Johnsonsville 42, Creek Bridge 0
Broome 46, Central 14
Academic Magnet 35, Northwood Academy 7
Edisto 39, H-K-T 0
South Florence 41, James Island 14
Blacksburg 45, Buford 22
Hammond 15, Charlotte Country Day 12
Gilbert 35, Gray Collegiate 28
Dorman 55, Wade Hampton 0
Dorchester Academy 32, King's Academy 6
Lake Marion 32, Military Magnet 14
Barnwell 54, Williston-Elko 6
Airport 49, Dreher 35
Greenville 41, Woodmont 23
Hanahan 54, Myrtle Beach 51
Branchville 8, Colleton Prep 0
Eastside 22, Southside 18
Ashley Ridge 30, Goose Creek 13
CE Murray 16, Kingstree 12
Strom Thurmond 30, Saluda 19
East Clarendon @ Timmonsville - postponed until Monday
Chapman 59, Union County 40
Beaufort 35, Flora 21
Berkeley 69, Stall 12
Travelers Rest 35, Riverside 14
Cardinal Newman 16, John Paul II 14
Johns Creek 48, Fairfield Central 21
Screven County (GA) 31, Bluffton 30
West Florence 59, Crestwood 47
Daniel 35, Liberty 0
Loris 33, St. James 21
Augusta Christian 48, Augusta Prep 35
Village Christian (NC) 70, Dillon Christian 7
Calhoun Academy 46, Faith Christian/Ridge Christian Academy 34
Woodland @ Ridgeland-Hardeeville - postponed until Monday
Crescent 44, McCormick 0
Lower Richland 14, Swansea 8
Greenwood Christian 42, Calhoun Falls Charter 14
First Baptist 35, Bishop England 7
Brookland-Cayce 42, White Knoll 35
Wagener-Salley 22, Pelion 0
Lamar 69, Hemingway 7
Ninety Six 62, Emerald 46
Cheraw 44, Darlington 41
Marlboro County 36, Carolina Christian 0
Landrum 42, Blue Ridge 0
Jefferson Davis 46, Providence Home School 0
Blackville-Hilda 28, Bethune-Bowman 0
Batesburg-Leesville 15, Ridge Spring-Monetta 8
Dixie 19, Christ Church Episcopal 0
St. John's 39, Phillip Simmons 6
Thomas Heyward 33, Hilton Head Christian 21
Porter Gaud 56, Charleston Math @ Science 0
SATURDAY
Cedar Grove (GA) @ Summerville
Dutch Fork @ Mallard Creek (NC)
Lakewood @ Colleton County
