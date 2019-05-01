Here are Sonneborn's comments on four prospects from Southside Christian:



RB Malory Pinckney: "I'm starting to get a lot of phone calls on Malory. He’s a 6-foot 215 pound running back. Works extremely hard. I do think he’s going be in a multiple offer situation. I’d be shocked if, by the end of May when spring recruiting concludes and everyone gets to go back and watch film and do their evals, if he’s not sitting on six, eight, nine offers. Maybe more. He’s a really good ball player, works hard, looks the part. Physically, he’s put together. He’s going to be more impressive in person than on film, at least physically. I think he’s going to be in a really good situation."

QB JW Hertzberg: "He has outstanding grades, he’s a gym rat. He checks all those boxes teams are looking for as far as hard worker, leader, get there early and stay late. Quarterback is one of the most scrutinized positions so when everybody came through in the spring last year they watched film and they were like hey coach, we really like this kid. We’re definitely going to be back in the spring.

He makes a lot of different throws. You have a tendency to kind of see the same thrwos: slant, fade. You’re not going to see a ton of variety. One thing we kind of do a little unique, we throw out of the backfield, in cuts, a lot of combinations routes at people. Mentally, he’s probably going to be a little ahead of the curve as far as where to go with the ball and what to do. He’s mobile enough to get way, moves well in the pocket. QBs are always a little bit of an enigma but 4-6 weeks from now he’s going to be sitting in a situation where he’s going to have a lot of options. They’re going to want you to go to camp and they’re going to want to see you throw the ball in person."

LB Jackson Dorris: "All-Region guy as a junior. Only two guys in region as juniors and it was Jackson and Malory. He’s about 6-1, 210. Works hard in the gym, has really good grades. I think he’s going to appeal to some Ivy League schools, a lot of appeal to higher end academic schools like Davidson, Elon, Furman, Patriot or Pioneer League. He’s probably flown a little under the radar because we had a really good senior class."

DB Jayden Martin: "He's a a little undersized but another guy who’s going to be a 3.8 GPA, 1200 SAT guy. He’s going to be able to appeal to some of those higher end universities. He’s going to have some options. He's a good player, he's physical."

