Prospects from the state of South Carolina are set to hit the road and participate in college football prospect camps this month.

Palmetto QB Blair Garner out of the 2020 class has numerous camp stops scheduled: Georgia Tech on June 3, Charlotte on June 9, Wofford on June 10, Wake Forest camp on June 16, North Greenville on June 23, Wingate/East Carolina camp on June 24,Furman camp on July 14, and Gardner-Webb on July 21.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson senior Skylar Mack's camp schedule is as follows: Duke (June 3), Middle Tennessee State (June 8), Marshall (July 22), Appalachian State (July 27).

Blythewood twin brothers Joshua Burrell and Jordan Burrell will be attending camp at Charlotte on June 9 and Virginia Tech on June 10.

Gilbert 2020 quarterback Josh Strickland camped at Mercer on June 1 and was slated to follow that up on June 6 with a Wake Forest appearance. South Carolina (June 13), Georgia State (June 15), and NC State (June 23) are also on the books.

Rock Hill DB Anthony Jackson Jr. out of the class of 2020 camped at Wake Forest on June 2 and Virginia Tech on June 3; he will follow that with Duke (June 11) and East Carolina on June 24.

2021 QB Marshall Skoloff's schedule for the summer reads as follows: Georgia (May 31), Mercer (June 1), Wake Forest (June 2), Duke (June 3), Charlotte (June 16), NC State (June 22), Furman (July 13), Appalachian State (July 23), Gardner-Webb (July 21)

Northwestern QB Dustin Noller will work out for NC State on June 8, Charlotte on June 9, South Carolina on June 12, Clemson on June 13, Wake Forest on June 22, Wingate/East Carolina on June 24, Furman on July 13, PC on July 14, James Madison on July 20, Marshall on July 22, and Appalachian State on July 27.

2020 WR Payton Mangrum sports the following schedule for camps: Wake Forest (june 2), Duke (June 3), South Carolina (June 7), NC State (June 16), Tennessee (June 23), Furman (July 14)

Also see: PalmettoPreps.com's 2020 class top prospects in SC

Discuss high school athletics on our forums. Want to chat with other fans? Check out our dedicated sport by sport forums!

PalmettoPreps.com's prospect form

PARENT CENTRAL - our hub for parents of SC student-athletes