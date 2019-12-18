SC high school football players across the state inking on signing day
PalmettoPreps.com is bringing its readers the word on early signing period news across the state, as South Carolina high school football players put pen to paper on college destinations today.
*** Boiling Springs TE Wyatt Bartkowia signed with Wofford
*** Southside ATH Braydon Bennettt signed with Coastal Carolina
*** TL Hanna OL Jonathan Brown signed with Georgia State
**** Clover LB Shon Brown signed with Coastal Carolina
*** Cheraw WR Jalen Coit signed with NC State
*** Hilton Head DB Cole Demarzo signed with Michigan State
*** Myrtle Beach QB Luke Doty signed with South Carolina
*** Dorman's Dillon Droze signed with Wofford
*** Chester DL Quay Evans signed with UConn
*** Carolina Forest QB Mason Garcia signed with East Carolina
*** Westwood QB Ahmon Green signed with Georgia State
*** Hartsville LB Kevon Haigler signed with Appalachian State
** Byrnes RB Rahjai Harris signed with East Carolina
*** Fort Dorchester's Emmanuel Johnson signed with Georgia Tech
*** Abbeville OL Trai Jones signed with South Carolina
*** Barnwell OL Briggs Kearse signed with Wofford
*** Laurens LB/TE Duane Martin signed with Louisville
*** Cheraw DL Xavier McIver signed with East Carolina
*** Abbeville's JD Moore signed with Charleston Southern
*** Mauldin DB Andru Phillips signed with Kentucky
*** Greenwood DL Braylon Ryan signed with Coastal Carolina
*** White Knoll QB Aveon Smith signed with Miami (Ohio)
*** Calhoun County OL Tyshawn Wannamaker signed with South Carolina
*** Wren TE Eli Wilson signed with Appalachian State